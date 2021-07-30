Twitter closes SF and NY offices amid rising delta variant cases

(Leon Neal / Getty Images)

By Ian Firstenberg

(SAN FRANCISCO) Twitter has closed its offices in San Francisco and New York, just two week after reopening, amid rising delta variant cases.

“After careful consideration of the CDC’s updated guidelines, and in light of current conditions, Twitter has made the decision to close our opened offices in New York and San Francisco as well as pause future office reopenings, effective immediately,” the company said in a statement published by The San Francisco Chronicle.

This comes as Google, Apple and other tech companies delay their initial office reopenings. Both Google and Apple delayed their reopenings until October.

Additionally, Google will require workers returning to their campuses to show proof of vaccination.

According to Twitter spokesperson Adrian Zamora, the company previously required employees to show proof of vaccination prior to returning to their offices.

First reports of the closures come from Kate Conger of The New York Times.

On Wednesday, California officials recommended everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors as delta variant cases rise.

Similarly, on Tuesday the CDC recommended everyone, included the fully vaccinated, to wear masks if they are in areas with high virus spread.

Additionally, the CDC's integrated county view allows anyone to see high risk or high transmission areas in and around their county. The agency did note that infection rate is extremely low in fully vaccinated people but that fully vaccinated people who do become infected with the delta variant can spread it to others.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.