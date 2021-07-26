Body recovered at Point Pinole believed to be missing teen

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

UPDATED: Richmond police confirmed Monday that the body found in the water at Point Pinole last Thursday was the body of Antoine Whittley.

According to SFBay, police used cellphone data to confirm that Whittley's last location was at the mid-span of the bridge.

(RICHMOND, Calif.) Officials said Thursday that the body recovered from Point Pinole may be a teen who went missing five months ago after experiencing a mental health crisis and jumping from the mid-point of the Richmond Bridge.

Richmond police said in a statement that they believe the body found earlier Thursday was Antoine Whittley, who went missing in February.

Authorities said there was no evidence of a crime thus far and that details of the investigation would be kept classified as Whittley was 17 years old when he disappeared.

In mid-February of this year, nine days after Whittley disappeared on Feb. 10, his family held a press conference with Richmond police. In that conference, authorities indicated they believed that Whittley likely jumped or fell from the bridge after asking the ride-share driver repeatedly to stop at the mid-span of the bridge.

After the Feb. 19 press conference, Whittley's family passed out thousands of fliers and filed a $10,000 reward.

On Feb. 10, Whittley was at a friends house on the Richmond side of the bridge and called a ride-share to take him back across the bridge. The ride share driver told police that Whittley repeatedly asked him to pull over at the mid-point of the bridge.

According to The East Bay Times, Whittley became aggitated while in the ride-share and accused the driver of kidnapping before repeatedly telling him to stop at the mid-span on the bridge. Whittley's last communication was a text to his friend, who police have only identified as K.J., around 8:30 p.m.

Whittley reportedly wrote to K.J. that he felt he had exited the ride-share vehicle, thought that he was being chased and felt he may have to jump.

