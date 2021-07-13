Fire at abandoned Lin's Buffet in Concord, arrest made in Pittsburg arson

(Courtesy of Contra Costa County Fire Protection District)

By Ian Firstenberg

(CONCORD, Calif.) A fire at an abandoned restaurant off Willow Pass Road in Concord early Monday morning was later determined to be suspicious, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire).

According to the incident report, Con Fire responded to reports of a commercial fire at the corner of Willow Pass Road and Waterworld Pkwy around 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters observed flames consuming the roof of the building.

It was determined too dangerous to send crews inside because of the high risk of collapse.

Because the building had no electric power or gas, the fire was determined to be suspicious. Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

There were no injuries reported and crews were able to get the fire contained just before 4 p.m. At that point it was deemed safe enough for crews to enter. According to Con Fire, the building was a total loss after the fire consumed much of the structure.

PG&E and Concord Police responded to the scene and it took a total of four engines and 30 personnel to extinguish the blaze.

This comes just six days after Con Fire announced the arrest of an arson suspect in a Pittsburg fire. Pittsburg Police assisted with the investigation and subsequent arrest.

According to the incident report, a Con Fire investigator responded to a vehicle fire in the 2100 block of Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg in the early morning of July 6. Upon arrival, he found four vehicles burning –three at the dealership and one at a nearby Jack in the Box. Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames.

A review of surveillance video from Jack in the Box revealed the male suspect's description. Investigators searched the area and quickly found Jesse Jackson, 37, of Pittsburg, on Atlantic Avenue.

