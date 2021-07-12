Delta Aquariid meteor shower begins Monday

(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

By Ian Firstenberg

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) It's been months since the Bay Area's last meteor shower, but stargazers across the Bay will get a chance to view the Delta Aquariid meteor shower starting Monday, July 12, with the peak coming at the end of July.

The July meteor shower, which will produce between 10 to 20 meteors an hour during its July 29 peak, is just an appetizer for the stargazing event of the summer, Perseids meteor shower, which peaks in mid-August.

For a brief period in early August, Perseids and Delta Aquariid will intersect.

Supposedly, visibility of the Delata Aquariid shower will be low because of a the light from a waning gibbous moon. For best viewing, experts reccommend finding a high ground spot between midnight and dawn with low light pollution to lay down and see the meteors.

By contrast, the August 11-12 peak of the Perseids comes as the light from the moon will be dwindling, thus making the conditions ideal for viewing the meteor shower.

When it comes to distinguishing the two types of showers, things get trickier. Meteors from the Delta Aquariid shower will appear to fly south while meteors from the Perseids shower will appear to fly north-northeast.

According to Bill Cooke, meteor expert at NASA, this year will be excellent for viewing the Perseids shower which are known for bright vibrant trains. In clear-sky conditions Cooke noted that keen observers could see as many as 100 shooting stars an hour. Cooke admitted that with the expected conditions, viewers will likely see one every minute.

"The Perseids are rich in fireballs, so they'll be bright," Cooke said.

