Diablo Fire quickly spreads but is contained by early afternoon

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

By Ian Firstenberg

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) Fire crews from Contra Costa and Alameda counties worked together to contain a vegetation fire that burned over a hundred acres along the neighboring counties' borders.

Initial reports of the Diablo Fire came in around 9:15 a.m. Sunday on Vasco Road and Camino Diablo Road in the Byron area between Livermore and Brentwood.

By the early afternoon the fire, exacerbated by the heat and high winds, had spread to 128 acres and was roughly 50 percent contained. Officials were initially worried that it might spread more, according to a Cal Fire incident update. By 4:15 p.m. officials indicated that the fire had been fully contained.

According to a statement from Cal Fire, at its peak, the Diablo Fire required 13 fire engines, four air tankers, two helicopters, one air attack, two bulldozers, two hand crews and two chief officers. Officials were quick to credit inter-agency cooperation as the main reason for success.

Earlier descriptions of the fire worried officials because of large amounts of slopover –when a fire breaches control lines – according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.

"Forward progress would be not be stopped if we were not in coordination and cooperation with our neighboring agencies," CalFire said.

Vasco Road at Camino Diablo was closed down due to heavy smoke from the fire.

While no cause was immediately made public, the fire started as temperatures reached the low 90s in the Tri-Valley Sunday morning, as most of the Bay Area experienced a similar heatwave.

The National Weather Service issued a heat warning for higher elevations Sunday, warning that temperatures would be 110 at the highest points. This, combined with high winds over said peaks, created a treacherous situation for fire crews.

Officials described containment as "challenging" due to the high winds and warned hikers in the surrounding areas to remain hydrated and stay vigilant as the temperatures remain high.

