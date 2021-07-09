Oakland man arrested for LSD distribution in sprawling federal case

(Brent Lewin / Getty Images)

By Ian Firstenberg

(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) A 44-year-old Oakland man, arrested and charged for LSD distribution in late June, was reportedly running a wide-ranging distribution operation that brought investigators from Santa Cruz to a rural community outside of Nevada City, according to court documents.

Elan Moshe was implicated in a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation, which started in 2018, into a California MDMA and LSD ring. Moshe was charged in late June in the federal Eastern District of California, according to The East Bay Times.

According to a written statement from a DEA agent involved in the investigation, two people arrested with thousands of tabs of LSD eventually became informants which led to the identification of Moshe.

According to one informant, Moshe supplied him or her with LSD by the gram, which contains an estimated 10,000 doses.

Moshe's name came up again in 2019 after Santa Cruz authorities executed a search warrant at the home of Matthew Hutchings, who was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison last April for drug distribution, including at UC Santa Cruz.

According to the criminal complaint against Moshe, a Wells Fargo Visa Platinum Debit card in Moshe's name was found at Hutchings' home.

Moshe was arrested in March 2020, and was found to be in possession of 1,300 LSD doses , when Auburn police responded to reports of a "man down" in an intersection. The man turned out to be Moshe who said he had consumed alcohol, cocaine and ketamine at a party the night before. According to the authorities said he was ejected from the party and left in the intersection that officers later found him but was unable to recall more details.

Months later, in June 2020, Moshe unwittingly led authorities to an illegal marijuana grow operation outside Nevada City. Agents reportedly used the GPS signal from Moshe's cellphone to track his movements.

The investigation was headed by Agent Brian Nehring, who has led a wide array of Northern California operations over the past two years including a meth ring sprawling from Concord to Vallejo, a Vallejo based counterfeit pill ring and an investigation into the Aryan Brotherhood.

