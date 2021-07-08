Former SF public works official arrested for concealing more than a quarter million in city payments

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

By Ian Firstenberg

(SAN FRANCISCO) A former bureau manager for the San Francisco Public Works Department was arrested this week for allegedly hiding more than a quarter-million dollars in income from his wife's merchandising company, which repeatedly secured no-bid contracts from the City.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Gerald "Jerry" Sanguinetti was charged with five felony counts of perjury and two misdemeanor counts of failure to file financial disclosure statements.

Sanguinetti allegedly withheld $262,947 from his mandatory financial disclosures from 2013 to 2019. The funds were paid out in checks and deposited into four bank accounts controlled by the couple, prosecutors said.

“Public employees must serve the public, not use their position for their own financial gain,” San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, told the Chronicle. “Failing to disclose financial conflicts of interests while profiting at the city’s expense violates public trust.”

City workers are required to disclose sources of outside income, business investments and their spouse's income each year in a statement of economic interest, which they are required to attend under penalty of perjury.

Sanguinetti's side-earnings reportedly came from SDL Merchandising, a company that sold custom t-shirts and hats which was owned by Sanguinetti's wife, according to prosecutors.

While Public Works employees submitted orders to SDL, the merchandising company's payments came through an account Public Works controlled with San Francisco Parks Alliance, a nonprofit that financially supports the department.

According to witnesses, purchases from SDL were "no-bid" agreements and the merchandise was priced twice as high as other retailers. Prosecutors indicated that when one department employee tried to instead buy from another vendor "a supervisor allegedly indicated that ‘the director wouldn’t like that.'"

The charges come in the wake of a wide-ranging City Hall corruption scandal that left former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru facing a number of federal charges.

A report from the city's Controller Office, released in September 2020, offers insight into the overarching scandal. According to the report, Nuru used the Parks Alliance to circumvent standard purchasing protocols of the City, basically directing funds to prefered vendors.

The controller's report mentioned SDL specifically, citing that the company was paid $164,885 from April 2016 until May 2019 for "various shirts, caps and merchandise." The Public Works log did not detail any explanation about why the price was so high or why the company was paid that sum for a small number of typically moderately priced goods.

“Absent an additional employment approval, it is inappropriate for city employees to do business with the city,” the report stated.

