San Francisco, CA

SFPD officers make illegal fireworks bust in Mission District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46n9DR_0arA6oy100
(Courtesy of SFPD)

By Ian Firstenberg

(SAN FRANCISCO) San Francisco Police officers arrested a 28-year-old male last week for allegedly selling illegal fireworks and possession of fireworks more than 69 pounds.

Officers at the Mission Station received a tip from the San Francisco Fire Department about an individual selling illegal fireworks on Thursday July 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cz5RZ_0arA6oy100
Courtesy of SFPD

The following morning, around 9:30 a.m., plainclothes officers purchased fireworks from an adult male at 23rd St. and South Van Ness Ave from Angelo Paredes.

Courtesy of SFPD

The arrest included the seizure of more than 69 pounds of fireworks.

This all comes on the heels of a number of massive seizures around the Bay Area including a San Mateo County bust last week in which officers collected more than 15,000 pounds of fireworks and nearly $1 million in cash.

Similarly, a hundred pounds of illegal fireworks and roughly $38,000 in cash were seized in East Oakland ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

On July 1, Cal Fire announced it had seized 40 tons of fireworks along the California-Nevada border in 932 traffic stops over the last two months. Authorities identified this as one of the largest trends for fireworks distribution in Northern California.

Most municipalities around the Bay Area have some, if not stringent, legislation in place against fireworks. The cities that don't have broad laws against any fireworks, like beach towns in San Mateo County, have very strict rules about selling and using the fireworks. Investigators note that the vast majority of illegal fireworks are being purchased outside the Bay Area and brought to communities here.

Additionally, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) made a string of arrests in mid June, stemming from undercover operations, for alleged illegal fireworks posession and distribution.

Despite the legal crackdown, a residential fire at 3 a.m. on July 5 forced 13 residents of San Francisco's Bayview district out of their homes early this week. Police indicated that the Bayview fire could have started due to a firework landing on the garage.

Firefighters in San Francisco were tasked with a heavy responsibilty Sunday night as five fires broken out around the City on the holiday. The aforementioned Bayview fire, a fire at 19th and Bryant streets, 19th and York streets, 20th and Irving streets and 22nd and Harrison streets.

