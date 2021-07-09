The Jonas Brothers are Running Around Cleveland Surprising Fans OMG

Ohio is getting its fill of the Jonas brothers.

Cleveland, Ohio-based fans of the always-cheerful Jonas brothers are definitely counting their lucky stars this summer, because the handsome trio are in town right now and spreading cheer just about everywhere they go. Hey, Cleveland rocks, right?

Margo Trumpower encountering real, live Jonas men in Cleveland, Ohio Margo Trumpower

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly roaming the Midwestern hotspot that nearly 400,000 people call home as Nick films Jersey Boys. He's playing Frankie Valli in the TV version of the Broadway musical that was also released as a feature film back in 2014. Chopra, who has an enormous fan base all her own, has been chronicling some of her own Cleveland-area adventures on her social media accounts. She was recently caught admiring the selection of Anomaly Haircare products, her own brand, at a local Target store.

If all that wasn't enough to get you excited, knowing that the Jonas brothers have been surprising their fans on the street should tickle you pink. That's what happened with Margo Trumpower just days ago when she took her dog Sonny for a walk in her Detroit-Shorewar neighborhood. She was, of course, wearing a 15-year-old Jonas t-shirt when a car pulled up alongside her.

"Nice shirts," Nick Jonas said through an open window, leaning slightly out in Margo's direction. His two brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas, stared calmly out the back window. The special, if not utterly surprising, moment was caught on a video that Nick filmed and posted to his own Instagram and TikTok pages soon after. They obviously went viral, racking up millions of views— especially from Ohio-based fans eager for their own similar encounters.

Quick-thinking Margo Trumpower also managed to nab a selfie with the Jonas brothers, clearly showing her glorious t-shirt, to post to Instagram. It's been liked tens of thousands of times now. She has since shared that she wears the shirt with cut-off sleeves pretty routinely and that she got it in the late 2000s at her first-ever concert.

“I wear that shirt all the time,” Trumpower shared. “I literally just went on a walk. I didn’t have my makeup on, my hair wasn’t done. If I saw them at a show or if I’m in LA and I bump into them again, they wouldn’t even recognize me.”

Nick's video shoes Trumpower approaching his car for a selfie, saying, "Oh my God!" before getting a good enough grasp on her phone and her dog, Sonny. Nick says, "Your dog is very cute. Hey Sonny!"

All three Jonas brothers were in Cleveland last weekend to perform at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, part of the Macy's Fourth of July Spectacular show put on by NBC. Nick Jonas is reportedly still hanging around Cleveland for a while longer to wrap filming of his Jersey Boys television special.

Chopra, who has since hit the road again, posted her own series of Cleveland-specific Instagram images to her grid, with one particularly popular image captioned, "Thank you @rockhall for giving me and the family such a wonderful time. So amazing to be amongst the greatest ever in Music.

Thank you Greg, Shelby, Nwaka and everyone else who made it so smooth."

The most important takeaway here? We're pretty sure the great citizens of Ohio have never been more excited about a production of Jersey Boys, the iconic New Jersey-based musical story of Franki Valli's life, before!

Have you had your own spotting of Nick Jonas, his brothers, or the ever-gorgeous Priyanka Chopra in Cleveland or another Ohio town? We'd love to hear all about it in the comments section below, or you can tweet the images at me at @brycegruber.