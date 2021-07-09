Cleveland, OH

The Jonas Brothers are Running Around Cleveland Surprising Fans OMG

Bryce Gruber

Ohio is getting its fill of the Jonas brothers.

Cleveland, Ohio-based fans of the always-cheerful Jonas brothers are definitely counting their lucky stars this summer, because the handsome trio are in town right now and spreading cheer just about everywhere they go. Hey, Cleveland rocks, right?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJYsP_0asTQy9g00
Margo Trumpower encountering real, live Jonas men in Cleveland, OhioMargo Trumpower

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly roaming the Midwestern hotspot that nearly 400,000 people call home as Nick films Jersey Boys. He's playing Frankie Valli in the TV version of the Broadway musical that was also released as a feature film back in 2014. Chopra, who has an enormous fan base all her own, has been chronicling some of her own Cleveland-area adventures on her social media accounts. She was recently caught admiring the selection of Anomaly Haircare products, her own brand, at a local Target store.

If all that wasn't enough to get you excited, knowing that the Jonas brothers have been surprising their fans on the street should tickle you pink. That's what happened with Margo Trumpower just days ago when she took her dog Sonny for a walk in her Detroit-Shorewar neighborhood. She was, of course, wearing a 15-year-old Jonas t-shirt when a car pulled up alongside her.

"Nice shirts," Nick Jonas said through an open window, leaning slightly out in Margo's direction. His two brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas, stared calmly out the back window. The special, if not utterly surprising, moment was caught on a video that Nick filmed and posted to his own Instagram and TikTok pages soon after. They obviously went viral, racking up millions of views— especially from Ohio-based fans eager for their own similar encounters.

Quick-thinking Margo Trumpower also managed to nab a selfie with the Jonas brothers, clearly showing her glorious t-shirt, to post to Instagram. It's been liked tens of thousands of times now. She has since shared that she wears the shirt with cut-off sleeves pretty routinely and that she got it in the late 2000s at her first-ever concert.

“I wear that shirt all the time,” Trumpower shared. “I literally just went on a walk. I didn’t have my makeup on, my hair wasn’t done. If I saw them at a show or if I’m in LA and I bump into them again, they wouldn’t even recognize me.”

Nick's video shoes Trumpower approaching his car for a selfie, saying, "Oh my God!" before getting a good enough grasp on her phone and her dog, Sonny. Nick says, "Your dog is very cute. Hey Sonny!"

All three Jonas brothers were in Cleveland last weekend to perform at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, part of the Macy's Fourth of July Spectacular show put on by NBC. Nick Jonas is reportedly still hanging around Cleveland for a while longer to wrap filming of his Jersey Boys television special.

Chopra, who has since hit the road again, posted her own series of Cleveland-specific Instagram images to her grid, with one particularly popular image captioned, "Thank you @rockhall for giving me and the family such a wonderful time. So amazing to be amongst the greatest ever in Music.
Thank you Greg, Shelby, Nwaka and everyone else who made it so smooth."

The most important takeaway here? We're pretty sure the great citizens of Ohio have never been more excited about a production of Jersey Boys, the iconic New Jersey-based musical story of Franki Valli's life, before!

Have you had your own spotting of Nick Jonas, his brothers, or the ever-gorgeous Priyanka Chopra in Cleveland or another Ohio town? We'd love to hear all about it in the comments section below, or you can tweet the images at me at @brycegruber.

Comments / 5

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5b8dcd23372182a28ac9185ffafbdc03.blob

Bryce Gruber covers women's lifestyle content and news ranging from shopping to travel, beauty to parenting, wellness and delicious eating. Find her at @brycegruber on social media, and across a variety of women's lifestyle and parenting topics at TheLuxurySpot.com, Readers' Digest, Bravo, Parents.com, Martha Stewart, and on your TV screen through national talk shows including The Tamron Hall Show. She lives and works in New York's Hudson Valley with her five small children.

New York City, NY
14787 followers
Loading

More from Bryce Gruber

Sudden Passing of Infomercial King Ron Popeil

A sad day for as-seen-on-TV fans as Ron Popeil, infomercial king, passes at 86 in Los Angeles. Just about everyone who can remember the 1980s and 1990s will remeber informercial star Ron Popeil's bright, charismatic smile. He was a sort of jack of all trades, creator of the Pocket Fisherman and the ever-hilarious (yet never intended to be funny) Hair in a Can.Read full story
New York City, NY

Rigatoni Pasta Sales are Spiking in New York— Here's Why

Just when you thought all the stats, maps, and charts out there would be devoted to COVID-19 (can we be done with that already?), Instacart is hitting us all with the stats that matter most: where people are appreciating carbs the most. New York is super into rigatoni pasta these days, with the Albany and Rochester sub-markets really blowing the lid off this boiling water.Read full story
California State

McConnell's & Enzo Just Teamed Up for Epic California Ice Cream

You'll want a scoop (or four) no matter where you live. Just about everyone in California knows how utterly delish McConnell's Fine Ice Cream is— it's a downright institution for Santa Barbara locals, west coasters, and frozen dessert fanatics. As if their range of ultra-creamy flavors wasn't enough, they just teamed up with ENZO Olive Oil Co to create an ultimate summer treat bundle.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Cali company is serving up pure cookie dough & people can't get enough

The raw truth? It's delish. This San Francisco, California-based dessert company is serving up some seriously Doughp goodies (see what we did there?) to sweet-toothed fans around the country, and people can't get enough. Doughp, which burst onto the dessert scene back in 2017 and has since grown into a multi-million dollar cookie dough empire, calls itself the "legit cookie dough company," which obviously makes us wonder what renders other cookie doughs illegit, but it doesn't matter, because this dough is genuinely scrumptious and comes packed in ice cream-style pint containers that we just can't stop marveling at.Read full story
New York City, NY

Marijuana no longer seized at airports in New York

You probably won't be arrested for a couple of edibles in your carry-on. Well, this is a nice departure from the days of yesteryear when the idea of flying with a little weed instilled absolute, utter fear in the hearts of most. You can now take your very important stash with you when you travel on an airplane (assuming it's a modest stash, anyway).Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

These Expensive Wild Edibles are Growing in NY Backyards Right Now

It's foraging season, New Yorkers. Every season has its fair share of forageable finds for open-eyed New Yorkers (and just about all the surrounding states including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Massachusetts— they all share similar climates and most of the same wild growths), but July is a special time of year for finding some of the biggest prizes of all.Read full story
Nevada State

'Nevada Woman Poses as Dentist, Pulls 13 Teeth From Patient'

The woman allegedly broke into the dental office to steal several thousand dollars in cash and checks. Buckle up for a wild ride through dental hell, friends, because this Nevada woman is reinforcing that age-old fear of the dentist's office more than anyone ever could've expected. On Wednesday, 42-year-old Laurel Eich of Nevada was arrested after being accused by Washoe County police of breaking into the dental office she worked at as an assistant.Read full story
16 comments
New York City, NY

Maryland-based McCormick Hiring 'Director of Taco Relations' at $25,000/month

Getting rich on your taco-loving habit is now a totally doable thing. Career goals, right? You can forget all the lifeless, tasteless jobs your high school guidance counselor suggested to you back in the day— they never fulfilled your real passion, eating tacos and getting paid for it, the way this new job listing will. McCormick, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based spice company every American knows and loves, just announced their official search for a first-ever Director of Taco Relations.Read full story
Florida State

Unexpected Florida Beach Among Most Popular Instagram Locations in the World (it's not Miami)

If you guessed Miami, Fort Lauderdale, or Palm Beach— think again. It's a panhandle city. A recent study by a Showers To You found that searches for "beach wedding ideas" had risen by a whopping fifty percent in the last week alone, and the most popular beach wedding destinations? You'd be shocked to learn that one local Florida beach made the second spot on the list, and it's definitely not Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, or even a quaint Estero spot. It's Rosemary Beach, Florida, the quaint panhandle city that is more typically known for spring breakers, retirement seekers, and summer vacationers.Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Massive Seven-Inch Insect Found Throughout New York

If you hate bugs, it's time to look away. Residents of New York and New Jersey may be horrified to learn that a massive, seven-inch bug considers this region home and is in especially plentiful supply this season. That's what happened to Hudson Valley, New York resident Heather Nichols when she found a massive, if not totally confusing, species of fly lounging on her patio table last week.Read full story
77 comments
Rochester, NY

Surprise! There's a Tiki Bar in Rochester (and it's great)

You didn't expect a tropical bar on the shores of Lake Ontario, did you?. Need a reason to explore the Rochester area tonight and also wear your cutest summer get-up? Let this very unexpected tiki bar be it. Marge’s Lakeside Inn is a beachfront tavern on Lake Ontario in Rochester, New York— and it's complete with all the kitschy-fun tropical trimmings you could ever hope for. Marge's has an old-time jukebox, live music, and very 1960s-meets-2021 tiki-style drinks that will impress your friends and make you skip the schlep to the airport.Read full story
5 comments
Mendocino County, CA

Mendocino County Now Producing WWE Wines

Rip off your shirt and sip some Cali wrestling rage, okay?. Yes, seriously, WWE Wines exist, and they're exactly what you think they are, and most importantly, Mendocino County, California is responsible for it.Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Friends Remember Miami Condo Collapse Victim Estelle Hedaya

Estelle Hedaya was a friend, daughter, sister, and director of operations for Continental Buying Group and Preferred Jewelers International in Surfside, Florida. There have been a lot of articles, posts, and musings on the tragedy that befell Champlain Towers in Surfside. As of now, the official death toll is speedily moving past 60 and the rest of the nearly 100 other missing residents and guests are presumed gone. It's a shocking mental and emotional tally, South Florida is a small community in a lot of ways— and somehow we all know each other or indirectly know each other. That's the case with Estelle Hedaya, a friend of mine who was in the tower that collapsed, Champlain Towers South. Rather than reiterating all the facts every news station is going to spit out for the next several days, I'd like to use this entry as a collection point for the warm and loving thoughts of Estelle's friends.Read full story
6 comments
Mississippi State

Tiny American Town has the Best Name Ever— You'll Definitely Want to Visit

We're betting you've never been here— and that you're going to want to add it to your bucket list. There are a lot of adorable places with cute, kitschy names in America. Heck, small-town charm is really one of our best attributes as a nation, and that's exactly what makes Hot Coffee, Mississippi so incredibly appealing. And yes, that's really the name of this sweet little southern town.Read full story
New York City, NY

Free for NYC Restaurant Owners + Staff: Pro Photography Sessions to Make Menus Stand Out

Breeze is helping local NYC restaurants get back on their feet in a post-pandemic world with free food photos. It's no secret New York restaurants were nearly leveled at the height of the pandemic. Shorter-than-typical hours were posted, limited seating, no indoor dining, economic fears, social unrest, and a dwindling population were part of the laundry list of issues restaurateurs had to deal with over the majority of 2020 and now most of 2021.Read full story

Natty Light Beer Just Broke a World Slip & Slide Record in West Virginia

This is the most American thing that's ever happened since 1776. If there's one thing American knows, it's that West Virginia never disappoints. If there's a second thing, it's that Natty Light beer is part of all of America's most American moments. You know, the kinds of moments where 12 or more similar-looking dudes are sitting in lawn chairs debating the merits of various iterations of pizza and sports statistics as the faint scent of body odor and spray-style deodorant wafts through the air.Read full story
1 comments

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby 7— Can You Guess His Name?

We hope you're ready for a peaceful feeling. Nick Cannon, best known for being Mariah Carey's ex-husband, welcomed baby number seven with girlfriend Alyssa Scott. It's the San Diego, California-based couple's first child together.Read full story
Florida State

6 Weird Florida Facts Only True Locals Will Know

There's nothing about Disney on this list, and only true locals will know these weird Florida facts. You read that correctly, and snowbirds simply don't know scrambles about Two Egg, do they? This panhandle town was originally named Allison, Florida after major contributions from the Allison Company (an engine manufacturer), but then the Great Depression hit and the town fell on pretty hard times. Money was scarce, so farmers used eggs for bartering, and store clerks would sell the batered items to people outside the community. The story goes that two young men would routinely come into the town's main shop to trade two eggs for sugar, and they did it so frequently that the store became known as "the two-egg store." The name caught on, eventually causing the entire town to take on the moniker. Pretty funny, right?Read full story
10 comments
California State

Cali-based clean beauty brand offering closeout prices, feel-good local economy support

Everyone's favorite California clean beauty brand is having a secret sale. Just about every makeup and beauty lover out there has heard of 100% Pure, the California-based brand started by industry powerhouse Susie Wang. Wang was the first to discover and use fruit and healthy plant pigments in cosmetics, disrupting an entire industry that relied heavily on potentially toxic manmade chemicals. Today, the San Jose, California company has over 500 products, around 200 employees, and 14 namesake retail stores— and they're growing. Better yet, the eight-acre company headquarters in San Jose is called Purity Park partially because it's completely solar-powered, a feat any medium or large size company would be thrilled to brag about.Read full story

Comments / 5

Community Policy