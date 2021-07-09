Mendocino County Now Producing WWE Wines

Rip off your shirt and sip some Cali wrestling rage, okay?

Yes, seriously, WWE Wines exist, and they're exactly what you think they are, and most importantly, Mendocino County, California is responsible for it.

WWE memories of The Ultimate Warrior & The Undertaker WWE

"We knew these bottles would look amazing and be perfect for collectors and [ WWE ] fans alike but wanted the quality of the wine to ultimately be the real winner here,” said Wines That Rock winemaker Andrew Nelson. “For The Undertaker’s Limited-Edition 30 Barrel Series, we used 100 percent premium Cabernet Sauvignon from Lodi, California aged in oak. For The Ultimate Warrior, we looked to Mendocino County for a high quality, full-bodied and flavorful Zinfandel.”

Undertaker Cabernet Sauvignon WWE Wines

The Undertaker 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon is a limited-edition 30-barrel series that's limited in production to honor The Undertaker's 30-year career. Featuring a unique 750 ml tombstone-shaped bottle, haunting glow-in-the-dark label that brings back all the best memories of watching wrestling in your mom's basement, branded cork, and premium Cabernet Sauvignon wine, each bottle is hand-filled and expertly hand wax-dipped using The Undertakers signature color of purple. #blessed

Mark William Calaway (born March 24, 1965), better known by the ring name The Undertaker, is an American retired pro wrestler. He is best known for his career in WWE from 1990 to 2020," shares Wiki. "Calaway began his career in 1987, working as various gimmicks for World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW) and other affiliate promotions, and he became USWA Unified World Heavyweight Champion and WCWA Texas Heavyweight Champion during this time."

"Our collaboration with WWE has taken our creative and winemaking teams to a new level. Working together with their team to define the first two releases has been fun personified,” said Wines That Rock’s Senior Project Manager Heather Hudson. "Our goal is always to create premium, limited-edition wines that we as fans want to own."

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The collection also features an Ultimate Warrior 2019 Zinfandel, which the brand describes as a "Powerful and flavorful wine that features a rich and dark 80 percent Zinfandel and 20 percent Sangiovese blend from the Northern Coast of California."

Ultimate Warrior Zinfandel WWE Wines

The eye-popping bottles feature three unique corks with different images and quotes from the WWE Hall of Famer, and are hand-filled and expertly hand wax-dipped in his signature bright neon hues— something pro wrestling fans can definitely get excited about and happily pour as a major upgrade compared to the endless cans of Natty Light wrestling match get-togethers more commonly see.

Warrior (born James Brian Hellwig; June 16, 1959 – April 8, 2014) was an American professional wrestler," shares Wiki, "who most famously wrestled under the ring name The Ultimate Warrior for the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) from 1987 to 1991 and again in 1992 and 1996."

Although WWE is officially based in Connecticut, the majority of their talent is based in California, so it made sense to partner with Lodi, California-based Wines That Rock.

"It was an amazing experience to collaborate with the team at Wines That Rock on this special Ultimate Warrior wine project,” said Dana Warrior, the former wife of The Ultimate Warrior, as well as a fellow pro wrestler and model. “From the quality of the wine to the unique bottle, label, and signature wax colors, it was clear they were committed to capturing Warrior's essence and honoring his legacy with impeccable attention to every detail.”

Each of these keepsake wines is available online at wwwewines.com and can be purchased separately or together. Bottles start at about $50 each in multi-packs.

Are you a WWE fan? Would you try these California collector wines or keep them stashed on a special shelf? We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback in the comments section below.