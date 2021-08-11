An intimate setting off-strip but within a stone’s throw away from the best of what Las Vegas has to offer, this palm-tree lined mansion is the perfect setting for the most romantic and memorable celebrations. Creating memories and moments in a beautiful and elegant mansion just outside Las Vegas is what the Lotus House Events is made for.
The Best Wedding Venue and Party Space in Las Vegas
Couples all over the world come to Las Vegas to get married. Choosing the right venue is key to ensuring the wedding celebration is memorable and matches the couples’ styles and desires for an unforgettable special union with family and friends.
Offering exclusivity, privacy, and a mansion-style venue, the Lotus House Events is the premier las vegas wedding venue and rent for parties near me.
ABOUT LOTUS HOUSE
Lotus House Events is located at 8311 Farm Rd Suite D, Las Vegas, NV 89131. Originally built as a private residence, the luxurious mansion was remodeled to create an indoor setting that’s fit for a wide variety of events.
Located only a few minutes from the world-famous Las Vegas strip, Lotus House is ideal for couples and celebrants who want a more private and exclusive venue while still being in close proximity to all the happenings and conveniences Vegas affords.
Inspired by the iconic Lotus Flower in all its glory, the mansion is called such for its beauty that resonates purity, enlightenment, and new beginnings. A fitting name to a place where souls are united as one, where special guests are celebrated, and companies or organizations honor the people that bring success to their business.
AMENITIES AND FEATURES
The elegant mansion is set on a 1.5-acre property merely a stone’s throw away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The venue offers both indoor and outdoor spaces for parties and events.
The indoor space features an open-plan layout, allowing couples and celebrants to transform the modern space into anything their imagination can dream of. From timeless classic decor to themed parties, the open indoor space allows the imagination to run wild.
In terms of the outdoor space, there are so many opportunities for fun and entrainment, such as an outdoor movie for guests, a pool party for a graduation celebration, or a mini circus complete with performers and acrobats.
CELEBRATIONS
When Lotus House was remodeled from being a private estate, the owners specifically wanted to transform the mansion into a luxury wedding venue that’s away from the Strip, but still offering modern amenities and conveniences that rival any 5-star hotel in the city. And thus, it comes as no surprise that Lotus House is truly a place for couples who wish to tie the knot in a private, luxurious, and exclusive estate.
Most of the facilities at the mansion are catered to weddings, such as the 2 dressing suites for the bride and groom, the manicured lawns for the perfect sunset ceremony, and an indoor ballroom for dancing.
While the Lotus House was designed for weddings in mind, it’s also a gorgeous venue for other kinds of celebrations, such as corporate events, baby showers, anniversary parties, private dinner parties, graduation parties, birthday parties, galas, and fundraising events.
The Lotus House features its very own in-house event coordinator that helps guests in every step of the party planning process. From custom themes, style of decor, to the vendors, the company behind the venue wants to bring the complete package to clients. Offering a stress-free venue option, Lotus House also offers its very own wedding and celebration packages.
ALL-INCLUSIVE PACKAGES
Lotus House Events offers all-inclusive packages that cover the caterer, photographers, florists, stylists, entertainment, and everything clients may need to make their parties and celebrations a success. The venue partners with some of the most sought-after vendors in Las Vegas, such as Cut and Taste or Divine catering, the best DJs, bands, entertainers, as well as their very own bartenders and beverage packages.
While the company offers all-inclusive packages, they also welcome clients who want to bring in their very own vendors, as long as they follow the venue requirements, such a licensing and other important documents. In terms of beverage services, Lotus House offers 4 available packages and does not allow outside alcohol to be served at the venue.
If the client decides to use the in-house coordinator exclusively for their event, they can opt to avail of the all-inclusive package, or customize their very own, as long as they use the company’s vendors. Clients can book suppliers through the company, so additional contracts or payments will not be made separately, providing convenience and ease of planning. From custom themes to tailor-made programs, bespoke party details, and specialized food menus, Lotus House can cater to the clients’ every need for an unforgettable day and night at the mansion.
An intimate setting off-strip but within a stone’s throw away from the best of what Las Vegas has to offer, this palm-tree-lined mansion is the perfect setting for the most romantic and memorable celebrations.
Lotus House may look like a private residence but it was designed to be the hottest wedding and party venue that offers exclusive events for clients no matter what kind of celebration.
With an in-house coordinator, guests can simply sit back and relax, while the Lotus House takes care of everything – from the caterer to the cocktail bar, vendors, and the best Las Vegas entertainers. Choosing the Lotus House Events will provide guests with the complete Las Vegas wedding venue experience.
