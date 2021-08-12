First Day of School Reminders for Calcasieu Parish

cpsb.org

Friday, August 13, 2021 kicks off the 2021-2022 school year for Calcasieu Parish! Here is a list to help you prepare!

Backpacks and Supplies:

Pre-K through 8th Grade will have supplies provided for them.

Check your high school website for information on what supplies are needed!

Don't forget to bring your backpacks, lunch boxes (if not eating free provided lunches), and labeled water bottles!

Menu:

Breakfast and lunch will be provided at no cost to all CPSB students!

Friday 8/13/21 Breakfast - Sweet Maple Waffle & Savory Sausage Sandwich, Pineapple Tidbits, Assorted Juices, and Ice-Cold Milk

Friday 8/13/21 Lunch - Delicious Pepperoni Pizza, Marinara Cup, Sweet Corn, Fresh Orange Wedges, and Ice-Cold Milk

Diet modification forms can be found here.

Uniforms:

This year CPSB has reinstated its uniform policy! Make sure your child is in appropriate uniform shirts, pants, socks, belts, shoes, and jackets as advised by the district Uniform Policy and your child's school!

Masks:

Due to Governor Edwards' mask mandate, masks are required in all CPSB schools. Don't forget to send one with your child!

Transportation:

Information for parents about transportation for students can be found here.

Should you have any questions about school bus transportation, please send an email to info@cpsb.org or call the Transportation Department directly at 337-217-4330.

Job Openings:

Job openings can be found here!

Student Progress Center:

Don't forget to check out the Student Progress Center to view your child's grades and more!

CPSB App:

Did you know CPSB now has an app where you can receive notifications, view menus, find the latest district news, and more? Simply search "CPSB" in the app store on your smartphone! You can select which schools you want to follow within the app.

Social Media:

CPSBschools/Facebook

For regular district news, school menus, and reminders, follow my page!

Have a Great First Day!

