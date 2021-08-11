Lake Charles, LA

Story of Lake Charles Double Murder Was A Hoax

Brittany Enn

Ring Doorbell app

What appeared to be a tragic local story that started on the Neighbors app was found to be a hoax. It stated that a man had murdered his wife and her lover in Lake Charles, and that the man was threatening to throw his children off of a third story balcony. KPLC 7 News was said to have been on the scene as he barricaded himself and his children inside.

After contact was made via Facebook with KPLC, KPLC confirmed they were never on scene and the story appears to be untrue. The local police station says they have verified there is nothing unusual happening in the area in which the activity was supposed to be taking place.

KPLC 7 News' Facebook page states:

"Several viewers have contacted us after seeing a post on the Neighbors app about a possible hostage situation at a local apartment complex. There appears to be no truth to the post. We were not on site, although after seeing the post, we have since checked it out. We also checked with the Sheriff's Office, and they told us we have only heard about this through this post, but they investigated just to be sure. The Sheriff's Office also said the apartment complex had checked with tenants and found nothing of this sort. Likewise, the Lake Charles Police Department told us they were not working anything like this."

