Happy Presidential Joke Day!

According to holidayinsights.com, it was on this day in 1984 when Ronald Reagan leaned into his microphone for a sound check and stated, "My fellow Americans, I am pleased to tell you I just signed legislation which outlaws Russia forever. The bombing begins in five minutes." At that time, he did not realize he was speaking to a live audience!

This led to the creation of Presidential Joke Day. Here are some more presidential quotes that deserve to be heard!

1. He Loved Music

"I know only two tunes. One is Yankee Doodle, and the other isn't." - Ulysses S. Grant

2. Did They?

''They misunderestimated me.'' - President George W. Bush

3. This Smooth Move

"These days, I look in the mirror and I have to admit, I'm not the strapping young Muslim socialist that I used to be." - Barack Obama

4. Honest Abe

"If I had two faces, would I be wearing this one?" - Abraham Lincoln

5. Haters Gonna Hate

"If one morning I walked on top of the water across the Potomac River, the headline that afternoon would read: President Can't Swim." - Lyndon B Johnson

6. Truth Hurts

"Blessed are the young, for they will inherit the national debt." - Herbert Hoover

7. Feeling Threatened

“John Calhoun, if you secede from my nation I will secede your head from the rest of your body.” - Andrew Jackson

8. Coining the Term

“The media is really, the word, one of the greatest of all terms I've come up with, is 'fake'.” - Donald Trump

9. Retort Game Strong

Reporter: "And are there people who — in the Democratic Party, who want to defund the police?"

President Biden: " Are there people in the Republican Party who think we’re sucking the blood out of kids?"

10. A Friendly Wave

''My esteem in this country has gone up substantially. It is very nice now when people wave at me, they use all their fingers.'' - Jimmy Carter

What's your favorite presidential quote? Let us know in the comments!

