NSULA Professor On Leave After Facebook Comment

A Northwestern State University of Louisiana professor, Dr. Holly Stave, is on leave after making a Facebook comment about individuals who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The following was posted on NSULA's Facebook page on August 3, 2021:

Northwestern State University faculty member Dr. Holly Stave has requested and been granted a leave of absence from her position for the fall semester and has announced that she will retire when the leave period expires in December. Dr. Greg Handel, Provost and Vice-President for Academic Affairs at Northwestern, acknowledged that Dr. Stave has requested leave and that her classes for the fall will be reassigned to other faculty members. Handel said she has also provided written documentation of her intention to retire at the end of the semester. “This is a personnel issue, and the university will have no further comment on the matter,” Handel said.

This comes just one day after a vague, blanket message was posted by the university.

Dr. Stave posted the comment on Governor Edwards' Facebook post regarding the reinstated mask mandate, "It is so infuriating that those selfish people who refused to get vaccinated let the Delta variant incubate among them, and now we are all in danger again. We just learned that our university must be masked again this fall and I imagine all social gatherings will again be cancelled. At this point, vicious as it sounds, I wouldn’t care if every unvaccinated person died."

Dr. Stave will be taking a leave of absence for the Fall semester and will be retiring upon exhaustion of her leave period.

