Back To School Info For Calcasieu Parish

The 2021-2022 school year is just around the corner for Calcasieu Parish students! Calcasieu Parish School Board has now announced back to school information vis cpsb.org. Here are the details:

The official first day of school will be August 13, 2021. Here is the calendar for the new school year, which can also be found at this link.

RETURN TO SCHOOL PLAN

https://www.cpsb.org/cms/lib/LA01907308/Centricity/Domain/2449/CPSB%202021-2022%20Return%20To%20School%20Plan.pdf?fbclid=IwAR01hX1yHGhkRurO6bwXbevvHQ4QhpfsQT2qiS0oe3A4opEl8xJ0h5LBjSg

UNIFORMS

CPSB has reinstated its uniform policy for the coming school year, which can be found in the 2021-2022 student code of conduct. For questions regarding further details about the uniform policy, contact the appropriate school directly.

Middle school and high school students will need to dress out for P.E. class beginning October 1, 2021.

MASKS AND SAFETY

FROM THE RETURN TO SCHOOL POLICY:

As per the mandate from Governor John Bel Edwards, issued on August 2, 2021, students in K-12 will be required to wear masks until September 1. Face coverings for all students do not have to be designated colors, but they should not be derogatory, offensive, political in nature, or distracting to the school environment as determined by school administration. Medical mask exemption forms can be obtained at the school level. These forms must be completed by a physician and returned to the school.

Enhanced safety measures include handwashing with at least a 60% alcohol solution when moving to different areas of the building and in restrooms/after eating, plexiglass barriers, extra disinfecting and cleaning, and changing seating arrangements to allow for social distancing.

Connected Classrooms

Due to the mask mandate issued by Governor John Bel Edwards on August 2, 2021, the deadline to enroll in CPSB Connected Classrooms has been extended. The deadline to enroll is now August 20. The qualifications to enroll remain the same and can be viewed here. Once a student enrolls in our virtual option, the student must remain enrolled in the program for the entire school year. Click the link below for additional information about the program.

SUPPLIES

Supplies for grades Pre-K through 8th Grade will be free and provided by your child's school. A list of provided supplies can be found here. For high school supply lists, please visit the school's website directly.

MEALS

Breakfast and lunch will be provided to all CPSB students free of charge, with no sign-up needed. Menus can be found here.

DEVICES

All CPSB students will be provided either a laptop or an iPad (dependent upon the student's grade level) as part of the new One-to-One Program. The former $20 device fee has been waived this year.

COMMUNICATION

Checking grades online can be done via the Student Progress Center. With SPC you can also sign up to receive text messages and emails through CPSB's newest communication tool, Blackboard Communications. This will be used to communicate events such as closures, lockdowns, attendance, and more from both a district and school level. Contact your child's school for more information on how to sign up.

Parents and guardians will be notified of lockdown drills five minutes prior to the drill's start time via phone, social media, and local media outlets.

Students and staff will be informed of weather closures by 5:00am by phone, website, social media, and local media outlets.

Office 365

Microsoft Office 365 is provided free of charge to CPSB students. More information and installation instructions can be found here.

SOCIAL MEDIA

CPSB is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @CPSBschools.

