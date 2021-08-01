Saint Louis, MO

The Best St. Louis Style Pizza in St. Louis. Period.

Brittany

St. Louis-style pizza is a pretty polarizing topic among St. Louis natives. You either love it, or you hate it. For most people, the iconic Provel cheese just can't be born, and for others, it's the invention of the millennium.

St. Louis is known for unique - and delicious - pizza. Is your favorite listed here?Photo by Kirk Thornton on Unsplash

For those not in the know, St. Louis-style pizza is characterized as having: Provel cheese, either completely or mixed with mozzarella; a thin crust made without yeast (described by one friend as "a cracker"); relatively sweet tomato sauce; and plenty of toppings. Sometimes - but not always - the pizza is cut into squares, for whatever reason but probably for ease of eating due to the thin crust.

Often, for those who grew up in St. Louis, you have your favorite local favorites. However, some places rise above the others as amazing St. Louis style pizza - the kind you return to often, serve with a beer, or after a Grizzly game.

If your favorite square isn't included here, feel free to shout it out in the comments. Otherwise, here's the best St. Louis style pizza to be found in St. Louis:

Billy G's:

Billy G's has a great menu all around - from drinks to wings to pizza. You name it, this Italian eatery in Kirkwood serves up the best. The large hand-tossed pizza (only $2 more than the medium, so why not?) is stereotypically served on pizza stands, still on the pan. It doesn't get much better than eating a slice of Bill's Pride on the patio while watching the Cardinals game.

Guido's Pizzeria & Tapas:

If you're looking for quality Italian any St. Louisian worth their salt will point you in one direction: The Hill. That applies to pizza just as much as anything else. One of the top pizza spots in the Lou - year after year - is none other than Guido's. You can't go wrong with a classic Margharita pizza, but meat lovers will love adding salsiccia to their pies. With generous servings, no one will leave Guido hungry.

Imo's Pizza:

Ah, "The Square Beyond Compare"! How can any pizza list in St. Louis be complete without the beloved local chain, Imo's? It can't, of course. Provel reigns supreme on any good Imo's pizza, but nay-sayers can get mozzarella (but why?). Of course, don't forget to add on an Imo's Chef or Deluxe salad and some Toasted Ravioli's for the truest St. Louis experience possible.

Farotto's:

After sixty-plus years, hopefully, you've heard of Farotto's. Well, their pizza really can't be beaten. Some say it's the thinnest crust in the City - an extra special feat in a city that prides itself on its thin crust. Located in Rock Hill, this family favorite Italian restaurant serves up plenty of other STL Italian classics, like toasted ravioli, just if you brought along a friend who doesn't like pizza.

Frank and Helen's Pizzeria

If you know Frank and Helen's then you know. A family restaurant that truly cares about their customers (where else do the guests introduce their kids to the owners?). Frank and Helens were started by a brother and sister duo in 1956 and had been going strong ever since the pizza is even better than the service (which is outstanding). You haven't lived until you've tried the Antipasto Pizza - or the Broasted Chicken, but that's a different story.

So, where are you getting your pizza from this weekend, St. Louis? Remember that now more than ever, our local businesses need our help. The Pandemic has shuttered many a local eatery in the Lou, and as such a foodie-forward city, we simply can't let that happen. So head down to your local pizzeria and avoid the corporations - eat local!

