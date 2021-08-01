The Top 3 Towns in Utah Perfect for Your Weekend Getaway.

Salt Lake City is one of the most beautiful destinations in the United States, if not the world. Blessed with amazing hiking, the best snow on Earth, and kind people it's no wonder that the City is growing rapidly.

One of the best parts about the City is that it is so close to other amazing destinations. In the span of only a few short hours, you can be in a National Park or a Monument, hiking through slot canyons, canoeing stunningly blue lakes, and even wandering along trails encrusted with dinosaurs fossils.

The best part? You don't even need to leave the state! These amazing weekend (or longer!) destinations are right here in beautiful Utah, ready for you to explore.

Here are the top 3 towns in Utah perfect for a weekend getaway from Salt Lake City:

Looking for a weekend vacation? Look no further than Utah! Photo by Samantha Fortney on Unsplash

Vernal, Utah is a small town in eastern Utah about three hours from Salt Lake City. Unlike most places in Utah, Mormons did not settle the area around Vernal, as it was deemed to be "good for nothing except holding the world together" - or at least according to what the scout later told Brigham Young.

Vernal and the surrounding area are good for more than Young could have imagined, however. The Dinosaur National Monument is close by, and it contains more than 800 paleontological sites as well as human petroglyphs.

For a long weekend, bring your hiking shoes and plenty of water - you can hike among the insanely beautiful (but dry) rock formations in and around the park. Make sure while in town, you also check out the Ouray National Wildlife Refuge and Fantasy Canyon, which is dog-friendly.

Only two short hours from Salt Lake City, a trip to Garden City won't disappoint those looking for a beautiful outdoor destination. Known for being the entryway to Bear Lake State Park, Garden City has plenty to offer weekend adventurers.

Take a boat or canoe around Bear Lake, or go on a nice long hike through Beaver Mountain Ski Area and the surrounding forest. For those who feel most comfortable on a bike, cycling Logan Canyon is a great way to spend your getaway. While in town, make sure to stop for dinner one night at one of the local, tasty restaurants on Bear Lake Blvd.

You can't live in Salt Lake City without visiting Kanab at least once. The 5-hour drive makes for a long weekend (or week!) trip, but it is worth the journey as anyone who has been can attest. Kanab is an outdoor powerhouse, as it's situated central between four national parks and 10 scenic destinations: The Grand Canyon North Rim, Zion, Bryce, and Lake Powell each lie in their own direction, waiting to be explored.

Not to mention, ATV enthusiasts and hikers alike will adore Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park - a geological oddity. Plus, movie enthusiasts will love the Little Hollywood Movie Museum, which is dedicated to the many western films that have been shot in the Kanab area (over 100 feature films and hundreds of TV shows).

So where are you traveling to this weekend? In a not-yet post-pandemic world, please remember that many businesses are struggling right now. Both whiles traveling and while staying home, your patronage is appreciated by the many small, locally-owned places you visit on your journey. Rather than opting for large corporate fare, remember to shop small and shop local.

