Saint Louis, MO

3 STL Restaurants Sure to Satisfy Your Healthy Food Cravings

Brittany

St. Louis is a world-class foodie destination, a fact to which anyone who has ever eaten in The Lou can attest. We're known for gooey butter cake, amazing BBQ (St. Louis style ribs, anyone?), toasted ravioli, frozen custard, and even delicious pizza.

You'll notice, of course, that none of these foods are what you might call healthy. Classic STL food can be a bit heavy and carb-loaded. Luckily, though, the food scene in St. Louis is diverse and expanding. There are plenty of foods to choose from - from classic American to fusion to vegan to any immigrant-made meal you can think of.

So next time you're craving a night out - san's the unhealthy fare - head to one of these delicious and locally owned spots to get your healthy on. Here are the 3 St. Louis restaurants sure to satisfy your food cravings in a healthy way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2prGbo_0bBvUtzj00
You can't go wrong with the healthy food options in St. Louis!Lona's Lil Eats

1. Revel Kitchen

Next time you're at the Brentwood Trader Joe's and looking to grab a fast-food alternative, head to Revel Kitchen. Quick without being "fast food," the fresh food on offer here is sure to satisfy.

Essentially, you'll choose from four different bases and customize your meal with the Mediterranean, Asian, Latin, and Southern flavors. The bases include a salad, bowl, wrap, or egg dish. Top it off with your choice of protein, and you're good to go! For those still hungry, the sides are usually quite large. Round off the meal with a smoothie or fruit juice, and you've just had a meal packed with nutrients.

Where: 8388 Musick Memorial Dr, Brentwood, MO 63144 (also a Clayton location).

When: Monday - Saturday: 8 am - 8 pm, Sunday: 8 am - 4 pm

2. Lona's Lil Eats

Lona's started as a popular food stall in the Soulard Farmer's Market, selling her popular Chinese dumplings (which are still available on the menu, in vegetarian and steak versions). Now, Lona and her husband have moved to a bigger permanent location in Fox Park, to the delight of fans.

Lona's Lil Eats serves up healthy, fresh, and tasty Asian fusion, but don't confuse "fusion" with "inauthentic." Many of the spices and teas on the menu come straight from Lona's village in the south of China, picked and cured by her family and friends. The food itself features inventive proteins suitable for meat-eaters and vegetarians alike, yummy side dishes (the spicy eggplant is wonderful), and the giant rice wraps are as delicious as they are unique.

Where: 2199 California Ave, St. Louis, MO 63104

When: Tuesday - Sunday: 11 am - 9 pm

3. Tree House STL

When opting for healthy food, going vegan or vegetarian (even for just a meal) is always a good choice. Luckily you won't need to sacrifice quality over meat consumption when at Tree House. Everything on the menu is vegetarian, and most if not all options may be made vegan on request.

With a rotating menu that varies on the seasons and breakfast and brunch options, this is the place to go if you love locally sourced, reasonably priced, delicious food. The menu always features a mix of flavors and cultural influences, so there is something for everyone.

Where: 3177 South Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63118

When: Tuesday - Sunday: 10 am - 3 pm, 5 pm - 10 pm (Brunch on weekends only)

So the next time you're craving healthy food in the Lou, which of these restaurants are you heading toward?

Now more than ever, restaurants and locally owned businesses need our support. The pandemic shuttered a lot of local, well-loved businesses. Let's do what we can to ensure that the St. Louis food scene remains vibrant and thriving for years to come.

Don't give your money to big corporations with no interest in keeping the St. Louis economy circulating. Instead, be sure to patronize locally owned businesses that appreciate you stopping by. The businesses featured here are locally owned and operated for this reason.

3 STL Restaurants Sure to Satisfy Your Healthy Food Cravings

