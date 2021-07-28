The 4 Best Coffee Houses to Get Some Work Done in STL.

So you've joined the ranks of the remote workforce - good for you! You're probably sick of working from your kitchen table, though. Perhaps you're a student looking to study in piece with a little "pick me up" in the form of blessed caffeine.

Enter the tale as old as time: working from a coffee shop. People worldwide overlook these wonderful institutions of caffeinated beverages for calm and relaxing places to read or work from. Take in a bit of sunshine, the smell of roast coffee, and the sound of chill coffeehouse music while you work on your latest report.

Here in St. Louis, we are lucky to have quite a few wonderful cafes worth studying or working from. When looking for a new place to while away the hours with a book or a new work project, don't forget to keep in mind a few things: WiFi access, outlets, and a moderate noise level. Some coffee shops can get quite noisy and are better for friendly meetups.

The four coffee shops below are the perfect spot to get some work done, however, and have been perfectly curated with the needs of the remote worker or student in mind.

St. Louis has many great local coffee shops to work from. Photo by Aneta Voborilova on Unsplash

Rise has, since its inception, been a community meeting space and cozy work spot that welcomes everyone. The furniture is eclectic and comfortable, and there is plenty of seating available throughout the space for those looking to relax and get a bit of work done.

The coffee at Rise is superb and perfect for fueling a day's worth of study - try the delicious Ube (Purple Sweet Potato) Latte for a unique experience. Rise also has a full menu for those looking to take a meal break between conference calls or study subjects. Located in Manchester in The Grove, this chic and chill spot is centrally located, making it perfect for a stroll around the neighborhood to break up the monotony of work.

Queer-owned and operated, MoKaBe's Coffeehouse has been a staple of the St. Louis LGBTQ community for decades. Located on Arsenal across from Tower Grove, the patio at MoKaBe's is always a hopping place to be, and the upstairs loft is filled with those hard at work on any given Sunday.

The menu is chock full of vegan and vegetarian options, and the coffee list is extensive - try one of the signatures flavored lattes, each created by a past or present barista if studying or working just be sure to avoid Sunday brunch time, which sees the coffee house full and bustling.

Of course, the fact that this coffeehouse is also a gelateria is a huge draw. All of their sweet treats are made in-house, featuring unique and delicious flavors like London Fog and Mexican Chocolate. There are even flavors to satisfy vegan cravings.

The coffee space itself is also simply perfect for a long study session. The upstairs lounge in particular is full of comfortable seating and plenty of outlets, with a strong WiFi perfect for remote work. Plus, you really cannot beat fueling your brain with an affogato, can you?

Park Avenue has several locations in iconic neighborhoods - including Downtown, Lafayette, and The Hill, so you'll find a place to cozy up no matter where in the City you're located. Each location has a large, welcoming patio for those prone to outdoor work and plenty of indoor seating.

If you're looking to snack while you work, look no further than Park Avenue's iconic gooey butter cake - which comes in more flavors than you'll be able to try in a day. While Park Avenue - especially the downtown location - can see a lot of foot traffic, the atmosphere is cozy enough to promote a good study session.

So which coffee house will you be patronizing this week? When local businesses are struggling, it is more important than ever to skip the corporate droll of the Starbucks chain and instead give your money and loyalty to local, St. Louis owned, and operated businesses.

Each of these coffee houses is unique and beloved in their own right, and are perfect for a weekday study session or a long day of remote work.

