Salt Lake City, UT

3 Trendy Brunch Spots in Salt Lake City to Try This Weekend

Brittany

Salt Lake City is incredibly fortunate to have some of the country's trendiest - and most delicious eateries. Although non-locals will often assume the food scene in SLC is nothing to write home about, they'd be wrong.

Although it is a much smaller city than New York City, Chicago, or Los Angeles, Salt Lake City can hold its own against these large "foodie" cities any day.

Brunch is an excellent example of the quality of offerings in the City, available for meat-eaters and vegetarians alike. If you're looking for a hip and delicious spot for that famed breakfast lunch combination meal - including a mimosa or two - look no further than one of these three trendy and delicious brunch spots.

Make sure you hit one of these local places this weekend!

Is it really brunch if there aren't mimosas involved?Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash

1. Sweet Lake Biscuits and Limeade

If you want the most Instagrammable breakfast in SLC, look no further. Not only is this hip brunch locale insanely delicious, you really won't find a prettier food picture than one of Sweet Lake's famous limeades, sitting next to a heaping Hoss biscuit.

Although the Hoss (fried chicken on a house biscuit covered in gravy) is a house and fan favorite, the rest of the menu is equally delicious and filling. Try the Superfood Salad for a healthy start to your day, or go wild and get the house-made pulled pork. Plus, no girls Sunday Funday is truly complete without a Blackberry Lemonade Mimosa.

2. Pig in a Jelly Jar

With three locations near Salt Lake, Pig in a Jelly Jar isn't a very veggie-friendly place (although vegetarians will find a few simple yet tasty offerings). However, Pig in a Jelly Jar is perfect for those looking for a delicious foodie experience in a hip, trendy setting.

If you're craving some southern comfort, look no further than this impeccable scratch kitchen. Luckily at Pig, you don't have to commit to brunch at any particular time because brunch is all they serve. Breakfast and Lunch are both available all day, every day, so you never again need to worry about that one friend who can never show up on time.

For those looking for a sandwich, the Nashville Hot Chicken or the Pig Burger is sure to satisfy. However, for a true brunch staple, opt for the Chicken n' Waffles. For drinks, the Pride Punch is a unique and tasty blend of wine and cream soda. For those looking for bubbles, the Strawberry Smash is sure to delight.

3. Avenues Proper

Available on the weekends, Avenues Proper serves up an amazing array of international delights for a fun and delicious brunch experience sure to please everyone. Vegetarians, foodies, and meat-eaters alike will swoon over the menu offerings, while brunch purists will be pleased to note that the classics aren't ruined with too many fancy add-ons.

Vegetarians should opt for the Bibimbop for a filling and healthy brunch option. Alternatively, go for a classic Veggie Burger - but watch out; the ghost pepper cheese and poblano pepper crema combination is no joke.

For meat-eaters with a big appetite, the Steak and Eggs will fill up even the hungriest brunch goer. The basil pesto hollandaise on the Farmers Market Hash is a delicious addition to a classic brunch item. Don't forget a side of mushroom poutine for the table (or just for you, we won't judge) and a classic Bloody Mary to round out any meal.

So Salt Lake City, which brunches hot spot will you be dining at this weekend? Whether you're looking for a trendy Instagram brunch with the girls or a hip place to take a date on a Sunday afternoon, you're sure to find amazing offerings at one of these delicious Salt Lake City eateries.

Salt Lake has so many amazing, locally-owned food destinations - the likes of which rival any other major city in the USA. So support your locally owned restaurants this summer, many of which are still struggling due to the pandemic.

Which of these locally owned brunch spots is your favorite?

