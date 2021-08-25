Shizen: San Francisco's Most Loved Vegan Sushi

Photo by Mahmoud Fawzy on Unsplash Unsplash

San Francisco is one of the best cities to visit in the United States for those that love Asian cuisine. There is a long and rich history of Asian restaurants and the city even has one of the oldest Chinatowns in the country. Another extremely popular food neighborhood for Asian food is Japantown. There is certainly no lack of options when it comes to Asian cuisine in San Francisco. Of these options, Japanese food and sushi is commonly the most popular amongst visitors. Surprisingly, San Francisco is also one of the only places where it is possible to find an amazingly high quality vegan option for sushi as well.

Shizen

Shizen is one of the first and most well known vegan sushi bars and izakayas in San Francisco. This might seem surprising as sushi seems like one of the last foods that could be made vegan. Despite the difficulties that come with creating vegan food, Shizen courageously took up the challenge and established a restaurant that serves all sorts of vegan Japanese cuisine.

The menu at Shizen offers a wide plethora of options including sushi, ramen, and skewers. For many life long vegans, this might even be their first chance to try many of these Japanese dishes. The establishment includes a full length sushi bar and an inventive kitchen that seems to make miracles happen with their food.

The sushi is definitely the most popular choice at Shizen and consists of many specialty roles. One of the most popular options is the Proud Peacock which highlights ingredients such as shiitake mushrooms, eggplant, pickled mango, and seaweed pearls. Another great choice from their specialty roles is the Open Invitation which utilizes pumpkin tempura, spiced burdock, shredded tofu, tapioca, avocado crema, and renkon chips.

One of the most impressive dishes at Shizen is not the sushi but actually the ramen. Most ramen traditionally relies heavily on pork or chicken meat and bones in order to create depth of flavor and richness. Instead, Shizen has created an innovative solution for creating a comparable ramen broth completely without the use of any animal products. Likewise, the ramen noodles do not use eggs and the "egg" is actually created using a soy milk substitute.

Shizen can be found located at 370 14th St.

