BAIA: Fantastic Vegan Options Near Hayes Valley

San Francisco is one of the cities with the most diverse and delicious food scenes around the entire world. No matter what kind of food preferences or restrictions, there are at least a handful of establishments in the city of San Francisco that will provide an amazing meal. One tricky dietary restriction or preference many people abide by is the vegan diet. This means that no animal products can be consumed. This can commonly be a diet that people follow for many reasons such as health, environmental, or religious choices. While people who choose to eat vegan might be at a loss for food in many places, San Francisco is not one of them. Here is one restaurant around Hayes Valley that truly excels with vegan options.

BAIA

BAIA is an Italian restaurant that serves classic Italian dishes while keeping them all vegan friendly. This restaurant is one of the newest vegan establishments in San Francisco and has been operation for just about a year now. BAIA was opened up by chef Matthew Kenney. His goal for BAIA was to create a truly iconic restaurant for all vegans in the city of San Francisco. Chef Kenney did not believe that there were enough vegan options that were satisfactory in San Francisco and aimed to create BAIA as the solution for this problem. In the past year, BAIA has truly stepped up and set the bar extremely high for all vegan restaurants.

The menu at BAIA consists of many dishes that are commonly found in any Italian restaurant in most cities. There is a decent selection of pastas, lasagnas, pizzas, and other various Italian dishes. Some of the most popular dishes from the menu include the spicy sausage and peppers pizza, arancini, and ravioli. Despite most Italian food using a heavy amount of dairy, eggs, and meat, BAIA somehow pulls off all of these dishes without any animal products. All the food on the menu at BAIA utilizes plant based substitutes. In addition, many of their dishes are also marked on the menu to be gluten free, soy free, or nut free. Although many plant based substitutes are used, none of the flavor is lost and leads to amazing flavor packed dishes at BAIA.

BAIA can be found located at 300 Grove St.

