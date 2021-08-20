Chungdam: Korean Barbecue in the South Bay

Photo by The Creativv on Unsplash Unsplash

The Bay Area has a plethora of amazing Asian eats. There is a huge amount of variety in the types of establishments that can be found around the Bay Area. One of the most popular types of restaurants found around the Bay Area is Korean barbecue. Korean barbecue or KBBQ can be difficult to find in many places around the country and is often only found in larger cities. In the Bay Area, there is no shortage of these restaurants. Here is one Korean barbecue restaurant to check out around Santa Clara.

Chungdam

Chungdam is a Korean barbecue restaurant that is a few steps above a casual KBBQ joint. They offer very authentic Korean dishes and aim to use traditional Korean flavors to delight their customers. Chungdam's interior is extremely clean and modern and provides a sense of excitement and comfort while dining. The restaurant is frequently visited by a whole range of patrons from huge family meals to the hordes of working individuals looking for a quick bite during lunch.

In addition to their sleek dining area, Chungdam also offers a few private rooms that can be reserved for special occasions or meetings. They are located along the sides of the general dining area and offer additional privacy and comfort.

The most popular items on the menu at Chungdam are the suwon galbi and the prime seng galbi. These meat dishes are both served in fifteen ounce servings. In addition to a whole assortment of barbecued meats, there are also many great non-barbecue options on the menu as well. Some of the non-barbecue items to try out include the spicy braised short ribs with cheese, squid stir fry, and the O-sam stir fry.

All of the food at Chungdam is served in a refined yet welcoming setting and boasts only the best quality meats and ingredients. Chungdam is able to provide an authentic experience while making the most of highly technical and contemporary cooking techniques. While Chungdam is at a higher price point than many other Korean barbecue restaurants, the quality and flavor definitely make up for this difference. For those that are looking to splurge, Chungdam is definitely worth trying at least once. Do not visit Chungdam if value is something that matters more to you.

Chungdam can be found located at 3180 El Camino Real.

