Rice bowls are a huge part of Asian cuisines and is definitely one of the everyday staples in those cuisines. A rice bowl is normally a large bowl filled with a healthy serving of steamed rice, vegetables, and some sort of protein with a variety of different sauces. They are meant to be filling and are definitely one of the best comfort food options. What makes rice bowls especially great is that they are usually very fast to prepare and convenient to eat. There are a few establishments in San Francisco that serve rice bowls but here is one location that executes this dish extremely well.

Donburi Ya

Donburi Ya is found around the SoMa neighborhood in San Francisco and is wildly accepted as the top establishment for quick, cheap, and convenient rice bowls during lunch. The rice bowls at Donburi Ya are all featuring a classic Japanese flavor profile. What sets Donburi Ya apart from many other rice bowls found in the city is the fact that they only use fresh ingredients and choose not to add any additional MSG. Many alternative establishments choose to use MSG in order to add necessary flavor to a rice bowl but Donburi Ya's rice bowls are able to achieve a level of flavor that is surprising in light of the lack of MSG.

The menu at Donburi Ya focuses on seven different signature rice bowls. Some of the most popular options include their katsu chicken curry bowl, katsu pork curry bowl, and beef sukiyaki bowl. These bowls can be customized to include white rice, brown rice, or mixed salad. In addition to these rice bowls, there is also a combo option for any meal which includes miso soup and two additional sides.

Donburi Ya was first established to provide the city of San Francisco with a very convenient place to find great tasting and healthy eating choices. The restaurant itself has a decent amount of indoor seating for eating inside as well as fast and convenient takeout and delivery options. The interior is also equipped with a few different flat screen TV's that are normally playing sports games. This is because of Donburi Ya's proximity to the Chase Center and Oracle Park.

Donburi Ya can be found located at 764 Harrison St.

