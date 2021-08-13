San Francisco, CA

One Place to Find Amazing Dumplings in San Francisco

Brandon Wang

San Francisco is a city that is overflowing with amazing Asian cuisine. There is so many different kinds of restaurants with an insane amount of variety. It is definitely not surprising to hear that there are many places to get great dumplings in San Francisco. Dumplings can be found in many types of Asian cuisine but most commonly in Chinese restaurants. For those that are looking for a top tier dumpling restaurant around the Design District, Soma, or Mission Bay Area, here is one must visit establishment to check out.

Dumpling Time

Dumpling Time is led by the extremely successful Omakase Restaurant Group in San Francisco. Aside from Dumpling Time the Omakase Restaurant Group includes a plethora of amazing restaurants in their portfolio. Some of these include Omakase, an omakase restaurant with a Michelin Star, and Okane, a trendy izakaya. At Dumpling Time, the most well known menu item is definitely the crispy pan seared dumplings. One of the trademark characteristics of the fried dumplings found at Dumpling Time are the deliciously crispy and crunchy dumpling 'skirts' that are fried onto the bottom of each plate of dumplings.

The rest of the menu at Dumpling Time is full of a whole selection of potstickers, dumplings, xiao long bao, buns and other dim sum dishes. There are also a few vegetable, noodle, and appetizer dishes to choose from as well. Some of the other notable items on their menu include the wagyu beef gyoza and the shrimp toast.

Another reason why Dumpling Time is so popular is due to the very aesthetic presentation of the food and interior of the restaurant. Each dish on the menu is served perfectly for pictures and sharing on social media. The food is very well adapted and is somewhat westernized to be easily approachable by long time dumpling lovers and curious newcomers. The dumplings are always prepared fresh every day and come in limited orders per day. For those that want to try a bit of everything, make sure to arrive earlier in order to get the best chance of tasting everything.

In addition to their flagship location, Dumpling Time has also expanded to a couple other locations as well including a Dumpling Time Express which normally has much quicker wait times and a Thrive City location as well.

Dumpling Time can be found located at 11 Division St.

