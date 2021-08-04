Where to Find Great Moroccan Food in San Francisco

Photo by zakariae daoui on Unsplash Unsplash

Moroccan cuisine is not a very common cuisine in America and can be difficult to find in some cities. Luckily, San Francisco's food scene is about as diverse as it gets. Morrocan food takes its inspirations heavily from Mediterranean cuisine which is why it might seem quite similar to its Mediterranean counterpart. In addition, there are also some qualities in Moroccan cuisine that can also be seen in French and Spanish cuisine as well. Here are some of the most well known Moroccan restaurants in San Francisco.

1. Aziza

Aziza had temporarily shut down in the past but will soon be back up and running. This restaurant can be found around the Outer Richmond District and its menu highlights various Moroccan influences with a focus on contemporary Californian flavors as well. Some of the most popular items on the menu at Aziza include the beef tagine, cured ocean trout, and basteeya. On top of having wonderful Moroccan food, Aziza also specializes in a variety of colorful mixed drinks. The restaurant itself provides a fun and exciting atmosphere to enjoy but can be quite loud during busier hours. For those that prefer a quieter eating experience and calmer atmosphere there is also a back room which is often less crowded.

Aziza can be found located at 5800 Geary Blvd.

2. Mourad

Mourad has recently opened its doors again to the general public. Due to the ongoing pandemic and new guidelines posted by the San Francisco Department of Health masks will be required without any exception to be allowed entry into the establishment. Mourad prides itself on being very close to its Moroccan roots and delivering on the extremely potent and delicious authentic Moroccan dishes.

This restaurant is found right inside of the PacBell building which was recently renovated. The interior showcases a wonderful arrangement of traditional Moroccan design and adds a new level to the entire eating experience. The team at Mourad is also wonderfully led by the head chef and owner, Mourad Lahlou who is famous for being known as the pioneer of modern Moroccan cuisine. Chef Lahlou is a Marrakesh native that had journeyed over to the United States and has utilized his skill in Moroccan cuisine in order to quickly rise to fame in the culinary universe.

Mourad can be found located at 140 New Montgomery St.

