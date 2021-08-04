Where to Find Amazing Italian Food Deserving of a Michelin Star in Nob Hill

Photo by Duane Mendes on Unsplash Unsplash

San Francisco is one of the cities with the most longstanding Italian history and culture. This can be seen in the wide assortment of choices for Italian food. While North Beach may be the home of most of San Francisco's Italian restaurants, there are still a few amazing Italian establishments that can be found hidden all over different neighborhoods in the city. One of these areas is Nob Hill which is home to one of the most loved Italian restaurants in the city named Acquerello.

Acquerello is a fine dining restaurant offering an unparalleled experience in the Italian culinary world. The restaurant itself has been in operation for a little over three decades and is one of the most well regarded Italian establishments in the entire city. Acquerello is led by both Giancarlo Paterlini and the head chef Suzette Gresham. This duo has been awarded a plethora of praise over the past few decades and has garnered a reputation of serving the most enjoyable Italian cuisine from their Nob Hill establishment.

Acquerello's success is apparent to even the untrained eyes of many of its patrons and has received a huge number of awards throughout the years. The most impressive of these is being awarded the Wine Spectator Grand Award for eight years straight from 2012 all the way to 2019. In addition, Acquerello has received two Michelin stars. Acquerello has made its mark and cemented its place at the top of high end Italian cuisine in the city of San Francisco.

The menu at Acquerello is extremely innovative and almost surprising for an establishment of their age. The executive chef, Suzette Gresham, provides a wide range of expertise in the kitchen while also being supported by an all star team of young and highly talented chefs. Some of the most popular items on the menu at Acquerello include their Dungeness crab risotto and the cocoa and oxtail ravioli. The entire menu is full of wonderful surprises which goes further beyond the necessary in order to elevate Italian cuisine to a whole new plane of enjoyment. In addition to amazing food, the curated drink menu is full of rich and complex labels which serve to pair perfectly with each meal.

Acquerello can be found located at 1722 Sacramento St.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.