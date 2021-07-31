Where to find One of the Best Indian Restaurants in San Francisco

Photo by Taylor Kiser on Unsplash Unsplash

The restaurant scene in San Francisco contains some of the highest quality and best restaurants in all of America. There are all types of food to be found within the city and Indian cuisine is no exception. There are Indian establishments found throughout almost every neighborhood in the Bay Area and it is not too difficult to find a decent restaurant close by. Since there are so many options, it can be difficult for any specific restaurant to rise above the crowd and beat the competition. Despite the difficulties, one restaurant has time and time again proven itself to be one of the best and most loved Indian restaurants in all of San Francisco.

This restaurant is none other than Campton Place which can be found centrally located in the city right in the middle of Union Square. The restaurant itself is located inside of the hotel, Taj Campton Place, which is at one of the premiere locations in San Francisco and right in the heart of impressive architecture, plentiful shopping options, and the entire central plaza of Union Square.

Campton Place is a fusion between California and Indian food. Campton Place is a very unique establishment which specializes in a unique combination of local ingredients sourced from many farmer's markets and a whole bunch of authentic Indian spices and flavors. The restaurant itself is very much so on the fine dining side of the culinary universe and is led by the extremely well regarded chef, Srijith Gopinathan. Campton Place's executive chef, Srijith Gopinathan, has been classically trained at the Culinary Institute of American and has proved his skills time and time again throughout the experience he creates at Campton Place. Chef Gopinathan has experienced continued success at Campton Place and has had the honer of being the recipient of a minimum of one Michelin star annually from 2019 going all the way back for a decade to 2011.

This special Cal-Indian establishment has taken a new spin on fine dining and has succeeded in overturning the standards of fine dining in the Californian culinary universe. Each dish at Campton Place is incredibly delivered through a vehicle of locally sourced fresh ingredients and traditional Indian flavors prepared with a plethora of highly technical culinary techniques. These techniques utilize a combination of smoke, heat, brining, and aromatics in order to bring out the best in all of the dishes inspired by authentic Indian cuisine.

In addition to a breathtaking Cal-Indian menu, the cellars at Campton Place are equally acclaimed with an immense collection of greater than one thousand and five hundred different wines sourced from various regions all over the world. The sommelier at Campton Place, Patric Miner, does an exceptional job in pairing different menu items with distinct varietals and labels. In addition, there is the option to taste by the glass instead of purchasing an entire bottle which gives the opportunity to try more flavors during each meal. In addition, for those that are looking to taste a range of different vintages, half bottle serving sizes are available as well.

In addition to receiving an impressive number of Michelin stars, Campton Place has also had the honor of receiving a huge assortment of various accolades. These accolades include being named one of fourteen of San Francisco's best Hotel Bars and Restaurants. Campton Place was also named the Best Indian Restaurant in San Francisco and has been featured on the Asian Pacific Show.

Campton Place is found located at 340 Stockton Street.

