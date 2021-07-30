Where to Find One of the Top Rated Seafood Restaurants in San Francisco

Photo by Mike Bergmann on Unsplash Unsplash

San Francisco is one of the best places to visit for seafood lovers. There are countless seafood restaurants found all over the city and are the main attractions in places like Fisherman's Wharf and Embarcadero.

In the midst of all these amazing seafood establishments, make sure to carve out some time to visit Angler San Francisco. This seafood restaurant is easily found right on the Embarcadero and is located nicely along the waterfront. The chef that created this establishment is none other than chef Joshua Skenes who is the legendary founder of Saison Hospitality Group. Chef Skenes is one of the most intriguing chefs in the culinary world and is most well known as being the only chef in the world to be awarded three Michelin Stars cooking only over open fire. He has quite the affinity for nature and in 2016 decided to devote his life to nature and moved to the Skenes Ranch where he is presently researching and developing even more wild cooking techniques.

Angler is a seafood restaurant that is quintessentially created from the wilderness and what is natural to the earth. The very core of Angler relies on its massive wood fueled hearth and is the home of one of the most beautiful views of the San Francisco Bay. The entire menu found at Angler is solely focused on local ingredients. Every day at Angler is different from the last and is entirely created around the variety in the specific products and ingredients brought in daily. The kitchen at Angler prides itself on a very delicate, slow, and meaningful process where no detail escapes the watchful eyes of the kitchen staff.

The staff at Angler is also very different from what might be found at many other restaurants. The staff is full of a highly skilled collection of hunters, fishermen, and gatherers. In addition a group of rancher and farmers also augment the staff. They are all masters in their own specific craft and very in tune with the various microclimates that they work within. The cooking process at Angler is also very deliberate and is entirely reliant on cooking on and over an open wood fire. This cooking process and fireplace was designed entirely by Chef Skenes.

In addition to the food menu, the drink menu at Angler is also quite indicative of an intense passion for wines from all over the world. This establishment boasts a very complete and well stocked wine cellar that encompasses a plethora of varietals from all wine regions. Out of all the wines stored in the cellar at Angler, the distinct regions of Burgundy, Napa, and Sonoma make up a very strong representation of the overall list. The bar within is carefully curated with a whole selection of drinks and items from both big name and artisan distillers from local areas as well as around the rest of the globe.

In addition to being an amazing place for a grand dinner, Angler is also available to be rented out for lavish events and offers a few different choices in spaces for private groups and larger parties. These spaces range from the classic main Dining Room and Lounge to the playful Game Room. No matter the space chosen, Angler will guarantee a special and comfortable environment for all types of events and dates. The managing team at Angler truly goes above and beyond in every aspect to provide the best service possible.

Angler SF can be found located at 132 The Embarcadero.

