Two Places to Visit for Korean Corn Dogs in the Bay Area

Corn dogs are a classic American food that is basically just a deep fried sausage or hot dog on a stick that is enveloped in a thick and fluffy cornmeal batter. Corn dogs were first created in America but some other regions in the world have been taking American corn dogs and inventing new flavors or elevating them.

One example of this happening is the Korean version of a corn dog. Korean corn dogs have become wildly popular and trendy throughout the last few years and are arguably more popular than traditional corn dogs even in the United States. Korean corn dogs are different from American corn dogs as they are instead covered with a sweet flour batter instead of the traditional cornmeal batter. In addition, Korean hot dogs come with many different toppings like sugar, french fries, or dried ramen noodles. Some Korean hot dogs also utilize mozzarella instead or in addition to the normal hot dog or sausage that is found inside traditional corn dogs. In Korea, these corn dogs can be commonly found throughout many various food stalls or street vendors around the country.

In the Bay Area, there is definitely a demand for Korean corn dogs and many of these similar food stalls have opened up. Here are two of the top Korean corn dog establishments to check out around the Bay Area.

1. Myungrang Hot Dog

Myungrang Hot Dog is a franchise that specializes in Korean hot dogs. There are currently over six hundred and fifty different stores in operation around the world. This is especially impressive since the entire brand was only launched a few years ago in 2016. At Myungrang, there are many different versions of the Korean hot dogs. Some of the most popular choices on their menu are the potato mozzarella and classic potato. The potato mozzarella is a corn dog with a generous stick of melted mozzarella cheese in the middle instead of a sausage and covered with crispy potatoes on the outside. The classic potato is the same except still has the jumbo sausage on the inside. Another choice that never dissapoints is the mozzarella in the hodog which includes both mozzeralla cheese and sausage in the center of the corn dog. All of the corn dogs sold at Myungrang can also be served alongside many different sauces for dipping. The most popular sauces are the sugar, tomato ketchup, cheese mustard, honey butter, and parmesan.

Myungrang Hot Dog can be found around a few different locations around the Bay Area. Their Cupertino location can be found located at 19540 Vallco Pkwy Suite 150 and their San Jose location is at 1710 Oakland Rd inside of the H Mart.

2. Stix

Stix is the Myungrang competitor found in the Sunset neighborhood in San Francisco that has experienced huge success through social media. There are still not too many Korean corn dog establishments found in San Francisco which also contributes to the quick popularity of Stix. At Stix, they offer many of the same types of Korean corn dogs that might be found at other establishments. The most popular choices on the menu at Stix include both their potato corn dog as well as the ramen noodle corn dog. Stix also offers choices of the classic sausage hot dog in their corn dogs or a mixture of both sausage and mozzarella. The also offer many sauces like sugar and ketchup.

Stix can be found located at 1353 Taraval St.

