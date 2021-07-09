Where to Go for Amazing Vegan food in San Francisco

Photo by Deryn Macey on Unsplash Unsplash

San Francisco is one of the most popular cities in America to live in. This can be attributed to a lot of different factors. One of the most well known reasons that San Francisco attracts so many people is msot likely the multitude of Silicon Valley technology jobs that can be found around the area. Another reason might be the perfectly comfortable weather year round and proximity to nature or beaches. The diversity is also a major factor that convinces people to move to San Francisco. San Francisco is the proud home to one of the most diverse groups of people in the entire country. With that diversity also comes an all welcoming food scene with options for everyone.

There are countless different types of restaurants and cuisines that can be found everywhere around the city. Whereas it may be difficult to find decent vegan options in many places around the country, there are plenty of great vegan establishments found in San Francisco. One of the most popular vegan restaurants is Wildseed which can be found right alongside Union Street.

Wildseed is a vegan establishment that was created for the sole purpose of providing the best seasonal eating experience in all of the city. Their idealogy focuses heavily on eating seasonally which then promotes better tasting food dishes as well as providing cleaner and better energy for our bodies. Wildseed specifically sources their produce from Northern California and emphasizes the ingredients that are in season no matter what time of the year it is.

The food at Wildseed is not only vegan friendly but also takes advantage of various culinary techniques and knowledge in order to provide a meal that completely satisfies and energizes for any occasion. The menu is vast and is paired with an equally expansive drink selection of various local beers, wines, and mixed drinks. At Wildseed, all guests will have the opportunity to feel proud about their food choices and have faith in the philosophy of utilizing the freshest and sustainable ingredients found locally. Another reason eating at Wildseed is fun is the delightful use of color on each plate of food served. Each dish is full of different and vibrant ingredients that are presented exquisitely making the most of colors like green, blue, purple, yellow, and brown.

One of the most popular options on the menu at Wildseed is the beet poke which is a dish inspired by poke but filled with vegan friendly substitutes like macadamia nuts, seaweed garlic crackers, and ponzu sauce. Another wonderful option to explore is the rigatoni bolognese which is made with mushrooms and Impossible meat to substitute for ground beef. The dessert menu at Wildseed is also not to be overlooked and contains fun desserts to try out like their Meyer lemon agave cheesecake. The cheesecake is always a great way to end off most meals and is plated alongside a wonderfully fluffy and airy coconut cream and coconut shavings.

As of now, Wildseed is back to accepting indoor eating while still keeping their outdoor and takeout options available. They accept both reservations and walk in visitors. During busier days and hours, the line for this restaurant can come close to an hour or more. For those that have a group of larger than nine people, there are large group options in which further reservations and steps are needed to secure a table that is capable of seating the entire group.

Wildseed can be found located at 2000 Union St.

