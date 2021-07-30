Delta variant adding more cases to Charlotte area, doctors say vaccine is still best protection

COVID-19 cases are on the rise around the country. Adobe Stock

By Bradley Cole

(CHARLOTTE, NC) Right as the country started to open back from the worst of the pandemic this summer, the Delta coronavirus variant has started to spread across the United States.

The B.1.617.2. variant was first indienifted in December of 2020 in India. It has caused more waves of the coronavirus in both India and Great Britain.

The variant has spread to bigger cites such as Charlotte. The city has seen an uptick in the Delta variant as new COVID-19 data has rolled in.

New information about the variant keeps coming out and there’s evidence the strain is more dangerous than the others. In an article from Yale Medicine , the virus can spread a lot faster than other strains. By the end of June 2020, 20% of new cases in the U.S. have been the Delta variant.

Another major key in the Delta variant is its ability to produce hyper-local outbreaks. The variant is one of the most transmissible viruses ever, making local outbreaks more likely in the coming months, Fortune reported.

Yale Medicine also says a vaccine is the best protection from the new variant as there is still a lot to learn about it.

As for Charlotte, Mecklenburg County is in red when it comes to the level of community transmission for the week of July 20-26, according to the CDC .

In a Zoom interview last week, Atrium Health Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Katie Passaretti spoke on the rise of the Delta variant in the Charlotte area.

“We have been seeing an uptick in the number of COVID hospitalizations in the last several weeks,” said Passaretti. “We were at a very low level for a while, so about twice, but nowhere near as bad as we have been in the past.”

She also says there has been a shift in the age population of COVID-19 patients with more patients coming from younger people. Among these hospitalizations, she says there is a high percentage of patients who have not been vaccinated.

“It’s continuing to be about 98-99%of hospitalizations and deaths. That’s true for North Carolina — that’s what we’re seeing locally,” said Passaretti. “The mass majority of cases are in unvaccinated tests.”

As the coronavirus keeps on spreading, experts still say vaccines are the best way to fight it off.

Passaretti says no matter the age, the coronavirus can still affect you.

“That’s been one of the challenges of vaccinating the middle-aged group: the 25 to 50-year-olds that don’t have significant medical problems,” she said. “One, you can have a severe disease if you’re a child or a young adult.”

Time will tell how much the coronavirus and Delta variant will affect the area and country moving forward.

As of July 28, 602,808 people in Mecklenburg County have at least one dose of the vaccine, while 503,928 have been fully vaccinated. Only 45.4% of people in the county have been fully vaccinated.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.