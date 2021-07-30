Charlotte, NC

Breaking down newly signed bills in North Carolina

Bradley Cole

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.Travis Long/The News Observer/AP)

By Bradley Cole

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.)

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper recently signed 11 new bills into law on July 2 and vetoed one. Some of the bills will have a big impact on North Carolina's future now and beyond.

Let’s highlight some of the bills signed and what they mean for the state.

House Bill 272- Revise Health Standard For Lead

This bill is an update to the Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program to ensure that young children are not exposed to hazardous lead in drinking water, according to the state's website. The law defines lead poisoning hazard as “any concentration of lead in drinking water equal to or greater than 10 parts per billion.”

Senate Bill 644- Landlord/Tenant Changes

Senate Bill 644 is an act to “clarify and reaffirm the statutory authority of landlords,” according to the state. Within this law, landlords may charge a late fee that does not exceed $15 or five percent, depending on which one is greater. The act simply clarifies how landlords and tenants deal with a variety of late fees and other issues with late fees.

Senate Bill 605: North Carolina Farm Act of 2021

This bill is an act to make changes to laws concerning agriculture and forestry. Some of the key points the bill will improve includes clarification on how local governments can make decisions “about establishment and modification of voluntary agricultural districts or delegate that authority to an agricultural advisory board,” according to North Carolina Speaker Tim Moore’s website. The bill will help farms across the state for years to come.

“North Carolina agriculture sustains our communities, provides a source of wellness and good health to North Carolina families, and is an essential driver to the economic health of our state,” said Moore in the same press release.

Senate Bill 367: UNC Self-Liquidating Capital Projects

This act authorizes the acquisition or construction and the financing for the projects within the University of North Carolina system. The first project the bill funds is “The Arts Place at Tate and Gate” at the University of Greensboro, with a cost of $10,330,306. The last project will fund the Walton Drive Student Village (Recreation Fields and Facilities) at the University of Wilmington with a price tag of $9,750,000.

Senate Bill 367: Prohibit Possession of Skimming Device

This bill will prohibit the possession of credit skimming devices, which includes “a scanner, reader, or any other device that is used to access, read, scan, obtain, memorize, or store, temporarily or permanently, information encoded on a financial transaction card,” according to the website. This bill also makes the offense of skimming one that can be illegal.

Vetoed Bill: Senate Bill 116: Putting North Carolina Back to Work

The bill vetoed that Governor Cooper vetoed was Senate Bill 116 that will prevent the state from breaking away from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and the Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation agreement, which provides payments to unemployment insurance claimants through Sep. 6, 2021.

"Unemployment is declining with more people getting vaccinated and into the workforce as North Carolina has strengthened work search requirements for those receiving benefits. The federal help that this bill cuts off will only last a few more weeks and it supplements North Carolina’s state benefits, which are among the stingiest in the country,” said Cooper in the release.

For a full list of all the newly minted bills in North Carolina, visit here.

Comments

