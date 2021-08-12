Cincinnati, OH

Local Insight: Erica Boden Writes YET

Erica Boden writes YETPhoto from Instagram.com

Erica Boden and I went to high school together at Mason High School and we both graduated in 2013. Today on August 12th, she released her first book, YET. As an aspiring writer, it makes me very excited to share her work with all of you.

Info on Erica:

Erica, a Cincinnati native, is a beloved daughter of Jesus, marathon runner, writer, full-time consultant, and part-time student, as she pursues a Doctorate in Leadership Studies. She has written since she was young and dreamed of writing books for people. As she met God and walked in faith in high school, college, and now adulthood, she knew she wanted to create intentional resources to encourage individuals to spend time in Scripture. After moving home from Bulgaria, she walked through a transition that left her torn between two worlds, jobs, and lives--or so it seemed. She desired to write this book for people in seasons of transition: whether it be having a baby, graduating school, walking through a break-up, or moving cities. YET; The Promise in Habakkuk for Those in Transition is her first published devotional.

Info on Yet (from Hosanna Revival):

We are overjoyed to bring Yet: The Promise in Habakkuk for Those in Transition to our community. Written by Erica Boden, this six-week study and devotional journeys with readers through a season of change, learning how our consistent Father is present and steady. Whether it is graduating from high school, getting a new job, preparing for marriage, losing a friend, or moving cities, Yet will remind you of God’s unwavering heart and character, as you share and process your honest feelings with him.

Each day will walk through part of Habakkuk with supplemental Scripture, include guided questions, and allow you to reflect while sharing gratitude. Yet allows you to experience your daily life with Jesus while giving you a safe space to celebrate, mourn, cheer, and grieve. Our prayer for you is that you will find that God’s heart and love for you is consistent in every season, and that very information will fuel you daily and free you forever.

Info on Hosanna:
Hosanna Revival exists to excite women about engaging in scripture by creating beautiful and intentional tools for their lives. They believe that the true beauty of the Bible absolutely lies within its pages.


All other info can be found here:
https://hosannarevival.com/pages/yet-devotional

Yet is exclusively available at Hosanna Revival.
Yet is available starting August 12th at $19.90.

