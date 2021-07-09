Allegiant Airlines to Land at Dulles Airport with Flights to Florida

Allegiant Airlines

Las Vegas-based, ultra-low-cost airline and vacation booking company, Allegiant Airlines, announced plans for new year-round nonstop service from Dulles Airport.

The airline says it plans to operate flights to Jacksonville and Sarasota, Florida with flights set to begin this fall. Recently the airline has begun a fleet modernization plan, retiring their aging and used MD-80 aircraft for the Airbus A320 family.

Carl Schultz, acting vice president of airline business development for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said,

“Welcoming Allegiant Air as the newest addition to the Dulles family means more options than ever for nonstop service to popular leisure destinations. Allegiant Air’s new service from Dulles International to these sunny Florida hotspots will be a boon to National Capital Region residents seeking a convenient and affordable getaway.”

This will be the first time Allegiant Air will serve one of the Washington, D.C., area’s immediate airports. Currently, Allegiant has flights scheduled out of Baltimore/Washington International.

Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue and planning said "We're hearing nothing but excitement from travelers looking forward to taking some long-overdue vacations."

Allegiant Airlines operates its service with an "a la carte" offering. Each ticket has a base price, but travelers then "add-on" various services and enhancements to their trip slowly increasing the cost, should they desire any of the additional services. In addition to airline tickets, the carrier allows travelers to book hotels, rental cars and some activities at their destination all within the same reservation at the time of the initial booking.

Service to Jacksonville, Florida (JAX) is set to begin on November 19, 2021 with flights between the two cities departing on Mondays and Fridays and one-way fares starting at $39. Flights to Sarasota, Florida (SRQ) will operate on Thursdays and Sundays beginning December 18, 2021 also with a starting fare of $39.