About 40 Inmates Vaccinated in Utah State Prison

Prison picture Ichigo121212/Pixabay

A total of 40 prisoners were vaccinated against COVID-19 Tuesday at a joint event by Nomi and the Utah Department of Corrections.

The Utah State Prison in Draper gave the vaccine to all inmates.

Nomi Health, an Orem-based healthcare company, was contracted in January by the state to run 18 TestUtah sites. According to a news release, the company has successfully vaccinated more than 1,600 prisoners in state prisons and coordinated COVID-19 testing across the country.

Each inmate who had agreed to receive the vaccine was taken from his cell and given the shot in a day room outside.

Many inmates claimed they were vaccinated so that they could visit their families during the visiting hours. These hours resumed last June. Visitors and inmates do not need to be vaccinated to visit loved ones. Visitation is prohibited behind bars.

The Nomi team's goal is to vacinate as many Utahns possible, even those behind bars. This population is often forgotten about by most people, except for those who have a loved one or friend who is in prison.

These individuals want to be able to visit their loved ones safely while they are behind bars. They also hope that one day the inmates will be free to roam our streets. Inmates must consent to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. They also need to follow strict prison guidelines.

"This event furthers Nomi’s mission to provide healthcare services to people," stated the news release. "And being good stewards, by providing and activating largest mobile COVID-19 test and vaccination task force in Utah."

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.