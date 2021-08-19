How This Experience of a Lifetime Can Change Your Life in Amazing Ways

Bill Abbate

Experience is vital to life and living. Much has been written about experience, but you will find little information on the one kind of experience of which you can never have enough. Regardless of how much experience you have and how great your expertise is, there will always be something else to learn.

"Experience is the teacher of all things." Julius Caesar (100-44 BC)

Let's look at a different type of experience to gain a new perspective that will open a world of opportunity if you pursue it. The type of experience we will examine takes you far beyond what most are familiar with.

You can be the most experienced accountant, attorney, medical doctor, carpenter, electrician, or a thousand other professions, but without this type of experience, you severely limit your ability to advance and grow. This experience can take someone with even average expertise and propel them to the top of an organization.

If you haven't guessed it yet, we are talking about relational experience and how it can create relational competence. For the remainder of this article, we will use the terms relational experience and relational competence interchangeably.

The experience that counts

All of us have some amount of relational experience. Unfortunately for most, this experience is limited. Most people have never made it an objective to learn from this experience, effectively stunting their growth.

"Experience is a hard teacher because she gives the test first, the lesson afterwards." Vernon Sanders Law (1939-present)

The experience you gain in your work is valuable, yet without gaining experience of working effectively with others, that experience is not as valuable as it could be. Relational experience involves more than becoming knowledgeable, skilled, or talented in your profession. It involves the most important thing in life, relationships. Relationships, in this sense, translates to how you get along with others.

There is no more valuable experience in life than relational experience. If you do not actively learn from it, you severely limit your career and where you grow and go in life.

You can be the best in the world in your profession, but with a poor understanding of relationships, your welcome will be short-lived in any organization. This is one reason emotional intelligence and professions such as coaching are so popular today. These fields are each dedicated to working on improving your relational competence.

Think about it, how many classes have you taken on relational experience? No, not lessons on relationships. Courses on how to grow your abilities and competence in how you interact with others. Have you heard of any? Very few exist. Please leave a comment below if you are familiar with any.

An influential person who recognized the importance of relational competence many decades ago was none other than the wealthiest individual in modern history:

"The ability to deal with people is as purchasable a commodity as sugar or coffee and I will pay more for that ability than for any other under the sun." John D. Rockefeller (1839-1937)

Rockefeller's recognition of the importance of relational competency certainly played a part in his amazing achievements that have kept his family among the wealthiest people in the world, generations after his death!

Let's say someone is a highly skilled businessperson. We will rank them on a scale of one to ten, with ten possessing the highest possible skills. Let's say this person's business skills are at a 9, and their relational competence is only a 2. How do you think they will perform in the real world? Fairly evident, isn't it?

"In the business world, everyone is paid in two coins: cash and experience. Take the experience first; the cash will come later." Harold Geneen (1910-1997)

Practical examples follow. In them, we will look at two bosses and how these skills played out in the organizations they ran. We will also take a look at how to apply them personally.

Example 1

This first example was a boss from many years ago. The board hired him as president of our company because of his business acumen and Ivy League degrees. I would rank him at a nine or ten on business skills and three on relational skills. While he was brilliant, he was the worst boss I ever had. The way he treated people was beyond horrible unless he wanted something. He would treat you okay for a time, but he reverted back to a narcissistic jerk once he got what he wanted. Sorry, but I know of no other words to better describe him than those.

Company morale plummeted, our operational efficiency eventually took a nosedive, and the board fired him after a year and a half. He did a tremendous amount of damage to the company, and it never recovered from his poor management.

Example 2

The second boss had reasonable business skills, ranking about 7. But his relational skills were very high, around 8 to 9. When he came on board as the company president, the organization barely made a profit. This gentleman was a good boss and surrounded himself with some great people. While he may not have had all of the answers, his people usually did.

He was very disciplined, could be tough, but he treated everyone fairly and with respect. He was the kind of guy you wanted to work for. The way he spoke to and treated people earned him great trust among the employees. Everyone worked diligently, and our profits increased to some of the best in the industry over time.

Now let's apply these two scales to you. How would you rank your professional skills on the same scale of one to ten, ten being excellent? How would you rank your relational competency? With these two numbers in hand, you can gauge what you need to do to increase your value to the company or your customer.

Example 3

Let me provide you with a personal example of this. Although I am retired, I write and publish frequently and continue to coach leaders in ministry. As a writer, I would rank my writing skills or abilities at about a 7. Since most of my writing is about leadership, understanding people is crucial. I would rank my relational competence at about a 7. When I ask my wife her opinion, she ranks them around the same or slightly higher. As a coach, I rank my coaching skills between 7 to 8. With my relational competence still at 7 these are reasonable numbers, which explains the success I continue to have in retirement!

I recommend you get more than one confirmation on these rankings, and more than just your spouse, as they may be a bit biased! If you are still working, you can likely find a few people happy to offer their opinion!

Being a lifelong learner who loves to work on himself, the knowledge provided by these numbers is a gift. Knowing where I rank tells me I still have plenty of room for improvement!

Benefits to increasing relational competency

Those who possess greater relational competency accomplish far more in their lives than the average person. My favorite benefit is the opportunity to continue learning and growing throughout life.

Some of the benefits to increasing your relational competency include:

  • Increasing your value to the organization you work for and for the self-employed, to your customers
  • Promotions and advancement in your career
  • Increased earnings and fringe benefits
  • Better job security
  • Increased maturity
  • Enhanced emotional intelligence
  • Providing you with opportunity for learning and personal growth
  • A happier life with far more joy
  • Better overall physical and mental health
  • A more can-do, positive attitude, with a better overall disposition

How to improve your relational competency

There are many ways to work on yourself to improve your relational experience. I recommend that you listen carefully to what other people are saying, become curious, and ask plenty of sincere questions. Questions provide a pathway to learning when asked correctly.

Another thing I recommend is that you take up the study of emotional intelligence (EI). There are plenty of great books available on the subject. When you apply some of what they teach, you can quickly increase your self-awareness and self-control, two essential elements of EI. There are numerous other benefits EI can bring to you to make sense of the experience you gain.

One of the most effective ways to gain more relational experience and increase your competency is to hire a coach. Coaches specialize in helping their clients with behavioral change, which can significantly benefit you in growing your relational competency.

Lastly, watch some YouTube videos on subjects like EI and coaching. There is amazing material available at no cost that can give you assistance and plenty of ideas on how to work on yourself to increase your relational competency.

Final thoughts

The bottom line for this article is in the business world and life, relational competency separates those who achieve great things from those who do not.

The most valuable experience you can gain in life is learning how to deal with others in the countless situations life provides. How you deal with others can make or break not only your career but each of your relationships as well.

The entire purpose of gaining experience of any kind is to learn. It is in learning you grow and develop competence. The greater your competence, the more you can achieve. Why not strive to achieve more in your life by learning and leveraging your relational experience?

If you take one thing from this article, I hope it is the understanding that follows from a brilliant man from the 20th century:

"Experience is not what happens to a man; it is what a man does with what happens to him." Aldous Huxley (1894-1963)

