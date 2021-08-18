10 Amazing Pointers for a Better Life

Many people have written about ways to find success and live a better life. It is gratifying every time I discover another person from the past who has written a clear path for us. Everett W. Lord laid out his “pointers” before many of us were born. Unless you are in the Northeast, you may have never heard of him, despite the wonderful legacy he left.

A brilliant man, Lord does not get the recognition he deserves for his impact on modern management. He published many works about business, was a transformative thinker, and founded the Boston University School of Management more than 100 years ago in 1913. The school is now known as Questrom School of Business.

While it may be difficult to believe today, business schools In the USA were virtually nonexistent early in the last century. In fact, when the Boston University School of Management was founded in 1913, college-level business courses were considered controversial! Times certainly have changed!

If you are interested in taking a peek into Lord’s life, check out some of his correspondence at this link - Maine State Library.

The Ten Pointers

What caught my attention about Lord are some of his little-known words of wisdom, which he called the “Ten Pointers.” Although I have not found the context he originally intended for them, it is easy to see they are ten pointers for life, business, and success.

1. Be yourself. Cultivate desirable qualities.

2. Be alert. Look for opportunities to express yourself.

3. Be positive. Determine your goal and the route to it.

4. Be systematic. Take one step at a time.

5. Be persistent. Hold to your course.

6. Be a worker. Work your brain more than your body.

7. Be a student. Know your job.

8. Be fair. Treat the other man as you would be treated.

9. Be temperate. Avoid excess in anything.

10. Be confident. Have faith that cannot be weakened.

Everett W. Lord (1871-1965)

I find Lord’s words so clear, succinct, and well written there is little to add!

His words will certainly point you in the right direction! When you follow them, they will undoubtedly put you on the path of achievement in your career and life. By paying attention to each point, while taking action, you are bound to succeed!

Final thoughts

There is so much knowledge from the past to explore it makes life exciting for those who love to learn. I am so glad for the words of wisdom Lord left us and to uncover some of his early accomplishments via the vast resources available on the internet. What a great time to be alive!

I leave you with a poem Lord wrote 76 years ago. While it is not the end of the year yet, I wanted to share it with you to bring a smile to your face and hope in your heart for a brighter tomorrow! Enjoy!

For Nineteen Forty-Five

The New Year brings a ray of light:

The old year’s cares are gone.

Look forward! Keep your goal in sight,

Take heart - and carry on!

The New Year brings Hope and cheer:

The old year’s doubts depart.

Look up for strength and courage clear,

And carry on take heart!

Everett W. Lord January 1, 1945

I would love to hear your comments on this article. Why not Give Lord’s ten points a try and make a better life for yourself!

