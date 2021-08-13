Yes, You Can Take Control of the Future Circumstances

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QnYwE_0bPjCDa300

What can your current circumstances tell you about yourself? We live in a day of unique circumstances, do we not? With the worldwide pandemic winding down, our future circumstances will hopefully change. While the pandemic is beyond our control, many things are within our influence. Let's look at these two kinds of circumstances – those outside our control and those we can influence.

"Circumstances do not determine a man, they reveal him." James Lane Allen (1849-1925)

Circumstances beyond our control

Many circumstances in life are beyond our control. Some of these include where we were born, the family we were born into, the time in which we live, natural events, and so forth. When you think about it, there is much in life we cannot control. We have no say in the day we die. We cannot control other people. The truth is there is little in the natural world we can control.

Yet, because everything in life connects in some way, we might influence them. This influence can vary greatly, with some of it practically immeasurable, while some can affect things considerably.

The one thing we can control is how we see our circumstances. The subjective nature of our mindset and worldview has tremendous control over how we view fixed circumstances. We can choose to see the country we were born in as a curse, a blessing, or anywhere between. We can choose to see the family we were born into in many ways. We can choose to see the weather as nice or not, as pleasant or unpleasant depending on various factors, some physical, some physiological, and some psychological.

While many circumstances are fixed and unchangeable, our view of them has major significance in our lives. When we view the world through a positive lens, we see many of our circumstances as positive. If we view the world through a negative lens, we will see many of our circumstances in a negative light.

This subject of how we learn or choose to view circumstances has a major impact on shaping our lives.

"It always remains true that if we had been greater, circumstance would have been less strong against us." George Eliot (1819-1880)

Circumstances we can influence

According to the Oxford Dictionary, a circumstance is "a fact or condition connected with or relevant to an event or action." How much control do we have over facts? Not much! How much control do we have over conditions relevant to an action or event? Quite a bit!

Yes, not every circumstance is beyond our control. While we can't change the past, we can influence what is to come. What we do and who we become impacts future circumstances in our lives.

There are many circumstances we can control now by taking action. When we work, continually improve ourselves, and build our careers, we can create successful circumstances around what we do for a living and how much we earn. When we save regularly for retirement, we can greatly enhance how comfortable we will be in our retirement years. When we marry the right person, treat them with respect, and appreciate them, we can create a happy and enduring marriage. Any outcome you can imagine in your life can be influenced by your actions today and tomorrow.

"I am determined to be cheerful and happy in whatever situation I may find myself. For I have learned that the greater part of our misery or unhappiness is determined not by our circumstance but by our disposition." Martha Washington (1731-1802)

All of this is to say nothing about how we view circumstances. Our personal views significantly influence how much we enjoy life, regardless of what is happening.

Some can view their circumstances as dreadful, while others can see the same circumstances as wonderful. An example of this is when you work in a company. You may take the view that your work is meaningless and your situation is terrible. Or you may see your job as meaningful and life-giving, creating good in your life. Yes, it is not uncommon for two people to have opposing views of the same circumstance, depending on their perspective.

Where we wind up in life is the result of what we do now and intend to do in the future. When you become an adult and take control, there is no excuse not to improve your circumstances. Unless, however, you choose not to.

"Men are anxious to improve their circumstances, but are unwilling to improve themselves; they therefore remain bound." James Allen

Changing your circumstances

"Your present circumstances don't determine where you can go; they merely determine where you start." Nido R Qubein (1948-present)

You can influence the circumstances in your life in many ways. Once again, your circumstances in the future will be largely what you make them by who you are and who you become. The more you go to work on yourself, the more likely your circumstances will improve.

What can you do to work on yourself, to become more in your life? Here are a few things you can do to influence your outcomes:

  • Study and learn more about yourself and others
  • Seek more education or that degree
  • Maintain a strong work ethic
  • Set goals for your life
  • Create a life plan
  • Advance in your career, perhaps even changing jobs
  • Find someone to love, marry, and have children with
  • Relocate to better yourself
  • Read books that help you become more
  • Journal to expand and deepen your thoughts
  • Find at least one mentor and/or coach, whether formal or informal
  • Get the right people in your life, and limit those who affect it negatively
  • Let go of hate, jealousy, regrets, fear, and any other such thing that can hold you back
  • Take care of your health by eating well, regularly exercising, and getting enough sleep
  • Practice mindfulness and learn to live in the present moment
  • Reduce stress
  • Find meaning and purpose in your life
  • Travel the world
  • Take some risks!
  • Laugh often

Let's start by practicing the final item from the above list. Heed what this wise man says!

"Never under any circumstances take a sleeping pill and a laxative on the same night." Dave Barry (1947-present)

Sorry, I couldn't resist!

This short list gives you an idea of how many things you can do to influence your future circumstances. What else would you add?

You can find more on changing your circumstances in this short article: Are You in Control of Your Circumstances?

Final words

In conclusion, while we must accept our current circumstances, we do not need to remain content with them. Each day presents new opportunities to influence our future. All we need to do is dream, plan, work, and act so our future better aligns with what we want.

“Circumstances are the rulers of the weak; they are but the instruments of the wise.” Samuel Lover (1791-1868)

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b8f9748bcf9505692b05014f43da098f.blob

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
226 followers
Loading

More from Bill Abbate

How This Experience of a Lifetime Can Change Your Life in Amazing Ways

Experience is vital to life and living. Much has been written about experience, but you will find little information on the one kind of experience of which you can never have enough. Regardless of how much experience you have and how great your expertise is, there will always be something else to learn.Read full story

10 Amazing Pointers for a Better Life

Many people have written about ways to find success and live a better life. It is gratifying every time I discover another person from the past who has written a clear path for us. Everett W. Lord laid out his “pointers” before many of us were born. Unless you are in the Northeast, you may have never heard of him, despite the wonderful legacy he left.Read full story

How to Believe In Yourself to Achieve More in Life

Do you believe in yourself? I mean, do you really, truly believe in yourself? Some do, while many of us doubt ourselves so much we don't believe in much of anything. For you doubters out there, get ready to learn what believing in yourself can do for your life. For you believers, get ready to strengthen your belief even more!Read full story

Wisdom and Truth From the Past That Can Help Us in Our Lives Today

This is the third in a series of articles where we will look at profound quotes from the past about country, patriotism, and politics. As with previous articles, the following quotes possess tremendous wisdom from some incredibly insightful people.Read full story

Solitude Helps You Live a Far Better Life

Solitude. Don't you love the sound of the word? It reminds us of peace and calm, something most of us could use in our lives. We have so little time to slow down and experience true solitude; we may have forgotten what it was like.Read full story
6 comments

How You Can Easily More than Double the Life You Live

Is it possible to live twice as long? How about living twice the life? Are either plausible?. I ran across a quote from an ancient Roman poet and author that led me down this thought path. He was born in Spain and Is commonly known as Martial in English. Who would not want to know more if there were truly a way to live a longer life?Read full story
New York City, NY

How to Gain the Benefits of Making Decisions More Quickly

Some of us are quick to make a decision, move on, and rarely look back. Others are slower, unable, or unwilling to make a quick decision. For those of us who decide quickly, it can be frustrating waiting for someone to make a decision. For those who are slower, it can be upsetting when forced to decide quickly.Read full story

How Selflessness Can Help You in Life

Have you ever wondered what it means to be completely selfless? Now that I have a few decades under my belt, I think about the word selfless and selfish more often than when I was younger. I want to know more about the two terms as I believe they hold part of the key to my continuing journey to become more like Christ.Read full story

How to Quit Putting off That One Big Thing in Life

You know what happens if you put it off one more day, don't you? If you are like most of us, you will put it off the following day and the day after that, and before you know it, another year has passed.Read full story

Wisdom from One of the Leading Jurists in the USA and the World

To serve as a jurist on the Supreme Court is without question one of the highest honors in the United States of America. Did you know, while there have been 46 presidents of the United States, there have only been 17 Chief Justices of the Supreme Court since its inception in 1790? To date, there has only been a total of 103 Associate Justices. This is indeed a select group of people.Read full story

How to View Defeat and Victory

When you are defeated or lose at something, you face a choice to either lie-down or get up. Let's examine the subject of defeat more closely to see what we can learn about ourselves.Read full story

The Richest Man in Modern History's Credo for a Life Worth Living

John D. Rockefeller Senior and JuniorPublic Domain WikiCommons. Would you take advice about living from the wealthiest person in modern history? At his peak, he was worth more than $400 billion in today's money, more than double the current wealthiest American! One would think such a person would have plenty of wisdom and some great advice to give. It is incredible how his philanthropy continues to this day, long after his death, extending through his heirs, a rare occurrence in any family. His current descendants remain among some of the wealthiest people in the world.Read full story
1 comments

What should you expect from time as you age?

How do you see time? If you are young, you may not give it much thought other than in the short term. As you age, you become more aware of the importance of time. I recall when I hit 30 and thinking how quickly time had flown. It occurred to me I was becoming part of the "establishment" that the counterculture movement of the 60s and 70s railed against. I was becoming old!Read full story

How Can You Deal Effectively With Difficult People in Your Life?

Everyone has difficulties in life. So long as we are alive, they are inevitable. What can we do when we face difficulty?. There are at least two ways to deal with difficulties in life. We can attempt to change the difficulty, or we can attempt to change ourselves. We often choose the first when they come across our path. When the difficulties involve a person, what is your track record? For most of us, it is not very good.Read full story

Why remaining active in life is crucial to your existence

What is one easily observable thing all life has in common? It must remain active, or it will cease to exist. Have you heard sharks must keep moving, or they die? There is truth to this, although not all sharks are the same. Certain sharks, such as great whites, mako, and whale sharks, must continuously move through the water because they rely on obligate ram ventilation to provide the oxygen needed to stay alive. In other words, rather than having the muscles needed to force water through their gills, they must keep swimming or die.Read full story

The 3 Great Essentials to Achieve Anything Worthwhile in Life

Would you take advice from one of the most famous people in America? What if I Told you I had some advice from the greatest inventor in American history? He developed the light bulb, sound recording, the motion picture camera, and many other significant inventions that have impacted the entire world. The fascinating thing is he was not a member of academia and was largely self-educated!Read full story

Different Types of Friends in Every Life

What is a friend? A quick online search will turn up between three to fifteen types of friends! But what exactly constitutes a friend? That depends on how you define a friend, of course. Since there's a wide variety of opinions about how many types of friends there are, I decided to give some serious thought to what a friend means in life.Read full story

How a Tough Boss Can Help You Improve Your Life

Have you ever had a good boss? I don't mean an easy boss, but a boss who cared about the work you did. A good boss is not your friend, and they are certainly not soft or easy on you. Yet, they do treat you fairly. They do not look down on you, but they expect you to do your job in a timely and efficient manner, producing quality work. Why should they expect anything less?Read full story

Wisdom From the Past That Can Help Us in Our Lives Today

I tend to avoid politics in my writing, especially in today's politically charged atmosphere. However, a tremendous amount of wisdom exists from some incredibly insightful people that should not go unnoticed.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy