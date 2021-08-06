What should you expect from time as you age?

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xptCF_0bKJc1ux00

How do you see time? If you are young, you may not give it much thought other than in the short term. As you age, you become more aware of the importance of time. I recall when I hit 30 and thinking how quickly time had flown. It occurred to me I was becoming part of the "establishment" that the counterculture movement of the 60s and 70s railed against. I was becoming old!

Little did I realize I was just starting life at 30, but time was becoming more meaningful. Fast forward to turning 50. I recall feeling very similar to when I was 30 insofar as how I saw time and how fast it seemed to flow. After all, I still had many good years ahead, or so it seemed at the time.

The following year disaster struck, shaking my world at its core. Charlotte, my wife of 32 years, was diagnosed with lung cancer and given three to five years to live. I recall thinking at least she had some time. Of course, I was focused on her living at least another five years, yet it was not to be. Six months later, she died. Because of her age, when the cancer metastasized, it spread rapidly through her body. That three to five years became days by comparison.

The entire concept of time changed drastically for me at that point. In fact, many things changed for me. Since then, I see time, work, relationships, possessions, and life in general through a very different lens. I now understand how precious time is and value it far more than I could have otherwise.

What is time like in your 60's and beyond? It goes by faster. So fast some weeks flow like days!

A second life-changing event happened when I hit 62. The last thing I or anyone expected was that I would have a heart attack. I was physically active and very fit, working out regularly, running many events, doing sprint triathlons and 150-mile bike races. I doubt there were many 60-year-old+ individuals near that fitness level.

If you know me though, when I do something, I go for broke, so I not only had one but four widowmakers in one day! A widowmaker is a very different kind of heart attack. I still have no clogged arteries, although I now have two stints. My doctor said plaque came off a damaged part of an artery, completely blocking my blood flow.

Having always had normal cholesterol and blood pressure I had no way of suspecting such a thing could happen. Especially after passing a nuclear stress test only a few years earlier with flying colors! Fortunately, no bypass surgery or pacemaker was required. Although I live with heart damage and can no longer run or bike like I used to, I am thankful to be alive and reasonably healthy. But boy, do I miss running!

I adjure you to use your time wisely. Give it some thought before it is too late. Make the best use of every day you have remaining on earth. Life is short. Too short. And it only goes by quicker and gets shorter the longer you live.

As a Christian, I am glad I have the promise of eternity beyond this life. Some say this life is all there is, but I prefer to believe the end of this life will be the beginning of a far better life for those of us who believe. It gives me hope for today and tomorrow. Without that hope, what meaning can life contain? Time will tell who is right; you can be certain of that!

A major life lesson I have learned in the past couple of decades is how much appreciation can bring into your life. As I often say, what you appreciate, appreciates! The more you value something, especially time or a relationship, the more value you receive from it. Being thankful and appreciating life makes every day a new opportunity, for which I am incredibly grateful!

Final thoughts

The sooner you discover the importance of time, the more you will become inspired to use what you have left wisely.

May you realize the importance of time, appreciate what you have remaining, and create a fulfilled life because of that realization.

Time is precious. Life can change in an instant, so please cherish what you have left. Scripture alludes to the fact that "no man is promised tomorrow." How true as who knows what tomorrow will bring.

I wish you a long, healthy, and good life and leave you with the words of the very wise man who inspired this article:

"One realizes the full importance of time only when there is little of it left. Every man's greatest capital asset is his unexpired years of productive life." Paul W. Litchfield (1875-1959)

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b8f9748bcf9505692b05014f43da098f.blob

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
203 followers
Loading

More from Bill Abbate

How Selflessness Can Help You in Life

Have you ever wondered what it means to be completely selfless? Now that I have a few decades under my belt, I think about the word selfless and selfish more often than when I was younger. I want to know more about the two terms as I believe they hold part of the key to my continuing journey to become more like Christ.Read full story

How to Quit Putting off That One Big Thing in Life

You know what happens if you put it off one more day, don't you? If you are like most of us, you will put it off the following day and the day after that, and before you know it, another year has passed.Read full story

Wisdom from One of the Leading Jurists in the USA and the World

To serve as a jurist on the Supreme Court is without question one of the highest honors in the United States of America. Did you know, while there have been 46 presidents of the United States, there have only been 17 Chief Justices of the Supreme Court since its inception in 1790? To date, there has only been a total of 103 Associate Justices. This is indeed a select group of people.Read full story

How to View Defeat and Victory

When you are defeated or lose at something, you face a choice to either lie-down or get up. Let's examine the subject of defeat more closely to see what we can learn about ourselves.Read full story

The Richest Man in Modern History's Credo for a Life Worth Living

John D. Rockefeller Senior and JuniorPublic Domain WikiCommons. Would you take advice about living from the wealthiest person in modern history? At his peak, he was worth more than $400 billion in today's money, more than double the current wealthiest American! One would think such a person would have plenty of wisdom and some great advice to give. It is incredible how his philanthropy continues to this day, long after his death, extending through his heirs, a rare occurrence in any family. His current descendants remain among some of the wealthiest people in the world.Read full story
1 comments

How Can You Deal Effectively With Difficult People in Your Life?

Everyone has difficulties in life. So long as we are alive, they are inevitable. What can we do when we face difficulty?. There are at least two ways to deal with difficulties in life. We can attempt to change the difficulty, or we can attempt to change ourselves. We often choose the first when they come across our path. When the difficulties involve a person, what is your track record? For most of us, it is not very good.Read full story

Why remaining active in life is crucial to your existence

What is one easily observable thing all life has in common? It must remain active, or it will cease to exist. Have you heard sharks must keep moving, or they die? There is truth to this, although not all sharks are the same. Certain sharks, such as great whites, mako, and whale sharks, must continuously move through the water because they rely on obligate ram ventilation to provide the oxygen needed to stay alive. In other words, rather than having the muscles needed to force water through their gills, they must keep swimming or die.Read full story

The 3 Great Essentials to Achieve Anything Worthwhile in Life

Would you take advice from one of the most famous people in America? What if I Told you I had some advice from the greatest inventor in American history? He developed the light bulb, sound recording, the motion picture camera, and many other significant inventions that have impacted the entire world. The fascinating thing is he was not a member of academia and was largely self-educated!Read full story

Different Types of Friends in Every Life

What is a friend? A quick online search will turn up between three to fifteen types of friends! But what exactly constitutes a friend? That depends on how you define a friend, of course. Since there's a wide variety of opinions about how many types of friends there are, I decided to give some serious thought to what a friend means in life.Read full story

How a Tough Boss Can Help You Improve Your Life

Have you ever had a good boss? I don't mean an easy boss, but a boss who cared about the work you did. A good boss is not your friend, and they are certainly not soft or easy on you. Yet, they do treat you fairly. They do not look down on you, but they expect you to do your job in a timely and efficient manner, producing quality work. Why should they expect anything less?Read full story

Wisdom From the Past That Can Help Us in Our Lives Today

I tend to avoid politics in my writing, especially in today's politically charged atmosphere. However, a tremendous amount of wisdom exists from some incredibly insightful people that should not go unnoticed.Read full story

How to Think More Deeply

Are you a thinker or a doer? Hopefully, you are both! But what do you think about? Do you spend most of your time thinking shallow and superficial thoughts, or do you attempt to think more deeply? Do you purposely set time aside to think? If you do not, you are missing out on one of the greatest opportunities in life.Read full story
New York City, NY

How to Understand a Simple Secret Hiding in Plain Sight

I want to let you in on a little secret. This secret hides in plain sight. Yet, it has been known and shared down through the centuries, and most people continue to miss it. While I had repeatedly heard the secret for years, I did not fully recognize it until becoming a professional coach. Don't worry, I am retired and am not here to pitch you on coaching services. The great thing about this secret is, regardless of your age, when you come to understand it fully, your life will change forever.Read full story

How Letting Go of the Past Will Help You Move into the Future

Have you ever noticed when you get stuck in life, it's because of something you won't let go? Before you can take on the next new thing, you must often let go of something. This was stated perfectly by a man of great wisdom in the following words:Read full story
Miami-dade County, FL

The Three Essentials to Living a Life of Happiness

Are you happy? How can you find happiness? What if I told you there were three things that could bring happiness to your life? Would you believe them? More importantly, would you do them?Read full story

How to Take Charge

Do you feel like you have a handle on yourself? In other words, do you have command of who you are, who you are becoming, and what you do each day? How can you gain this kind of control in your life? Do you know the limits of control you have over yourself? How about over others? Let's answer these questions and more.Read full story

Why Do So Many People Vilify Those Who Want More?

Is it greedy to want to get more out of life? More success, more money, more things, more life, more, more, more. Everywhere you look, and much of what you view or read is about getting more. If it's so wrong to want more, why do so many continue to seek it?Read full story

How to Easily Improve Your Life by Partnering with Others

How do you view the important people in your life? Do you see them as a partner, or do you view them as lesser than or more than yourself? Are you aware that how you view people affects how you deal with them and how they deal with you? Did you know this perception you have of yourself and others applies to entities as well?Read full story

How Giving up Excuses Can Make a Significant Difference in Your Life

How do excuses show up in your life? Before saying you don't make them, weigh your words carefully. Human beings, by nature, are excuse-makers. It is a habit we learn when young, and while we may grow into making fewer excuses as we mature, It is doubtful we can ever eliminate them completely.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy