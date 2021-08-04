The 3 Great Essentials to Achieve Anything Worthwhile in Life

Would you take advice from one of the most famous people in America? What if I Told you I had some advice from the greatest inventor in American history? He developed the light bulb, sound recording, the motion picture camera, and many other significant inventions that have impacted the entire world. The fascinating thing is he was not a member of academia and was largely self-educated!

Let's look at the three things Thomas Edison claimed were the great essentials to achieve anything worthwhile. His exact words were:

"The three great essentials to achieve anything worthwhile are, first, hard work; second, stick-to-itiveness; third, common sense." Thomas A. Edison (1847-1931)

Hard work

"There is no substitute for hard work." Thomas A. Edison (1847-1931)

One of my favorite Edison quotes is something he said about work and opportunity. To say he knew much about each is an understatement. He knew work and opportunity as well as anyone in American history. The quote is:

"Opportunity is often missed because it comes dressed in overalls and looks like work." Thomas A. Edison (1847-1931)

Few people have seized opportunities like Edison, obviously attributed to his work ethic. According to the History Channel, he received a record 1,093 patents (singly and jointly). Of these, 389 were for electric light and power, 195 were for the phonograph, and 150 for the telegraph. He also received many other patents for rechargeable storage batteries, the telephone, motion pictures, fluoroscopy, mining, chemicals, and a wide variety of other things. And this was only in America! Edison held another 1,239 patents worldwide, primarily in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

Many hard-working people have built our country, but only a few had Edison's attitude toward work. Another favorite quote showing this attitude is:

"The First 40 hours of work per week are for survival. Everything after that is for success." Thomas A. Edison (1847-1931)

Working hard was part of who Edison was, and it is widely recognized his work ethic was a significant factor in his many achievements. If there were anyone I would want a lesson from in achieving something worthwhile, it would be him!

Stick-to-itiveness

If any American could ever be called tenacious, it is Thomas Edison. Every school child has heard how it took him 10,000 attempts to develop the incandescent light bulb. He had a completely different view of failure, as shown in this quote:

"I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work." Thomas A. Edison (1847-1931)

He didn't look at making mistakes as a bad thing but as a necessary and good thing; knowing each one brought him closer to success. He even stated once that:

"I never view mistakes as failures. They are simply opportunities to find out what doesn't work." Thomas A. Edison (1847-1931)

Edison's ideas of what it took to achieve something worthwhile took tenaciousness to the next level. He had made it a habit to do what others would not do, as he states in this quote:

"The successful person makes a habit of doing what the failing person doesn't like to do." Thomas A. Edison (1847-1931)

Common sense

The third of Edison's great essentials to achieving something worthwhile is the use of common sense. Without both wisdom and sound common sense, no one could have accomplished even a tiny portion of what Edison did in his 84 years of life on this earth. I love such jewels as:

"What you are will show in what you do." Thomas A. Edison (1847-1931)

And this:

"Genius is one percent inspiration and ninety-nine percent perspiration." Thomas A. Edison (1847-1931)

And this one as well:

"Restlessness is discontent and discontent is the first necessity of progress. Show me a thoroughly satisfied man and I will show you a failure." Thomas A. Edison (1847-1931)

You will often hear wisdom comes from common sense, knowledge, and insight. Edison had plenty of each! It is evident Edison's common sense was extraordinary, as was the wisdom that resulted from it!

I could not leave the following quote out of this article, and it speaks to common sense as much as any of the other things he said:

"Five percent of the people think; ten percent of the people think they think; and the other eighty-five percent would rather die than think." Thomas A. Edison (1847-1931)

Final thoughts

Edison is, without question, one of the most celebrated and inspirational people in America's history. His success is a direct result of his three great essentials. His achievements have been some of the most worthwhile in all of the world's history, so it is a good idea to heed his wisdom.

I leave you with a final quote from this amazing man. Use it well in your life, and you will no doubt meet success!

"Success is based on imagination plus ambition and the will to work." Thomas A. Edison

