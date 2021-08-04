The 3 Great Essentials to Achieve Anything Worthwhile in Life

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WpwkR_0bHugmHX00

Would you take advice from one of the most famous people in America? What if I Told you I had some advice from the greatest inventor in American history? He developed the light bulb, sound recording, the motion picture camera, and many other significant inventions that have impacted the entire world. The fascinating thing is he was not a member of academia and was largely self-educated!

Let's look at the three things Thomas Edison claimed were the great essentials to achieve anything worthwhile. His exact words were:

"The three great essentials to achieve anything worthwhile are, first, hard work; second, stick-to-itiveness; third, common sense." Thomas A. Edison (1847-1931)

Hard work

"There is no substitute for hard work." Thomas A. Edison (1847-1931)

One of my favorite Edison quotes is something he said about work and opportunity. To say he knew much about each is an understatement. He knew work and opportunity as well as anyone in American history. The quote is:

"Opportunity is often missed because it comes dressed in overalls and looks like work." Thomas A. Edison (1847-1931)

Few people have seized opportunities like Edison, obviously attributed to his work ethic. According to the History Channel, he received a record 1,093 patents (singly and jointly). Of these, 389 were for electric light and power, 195 were for the phonograph, and 150 for the telegraph. He also received many other patents for rechargeable storage batteries, the telephone, motion pictures, fluoroscopy, mining, chemicals, and a wide variety of other things. And this was only in America! Edison held another 1,239 patents worldwide, primarily in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

Many hard-working people have built our country, but only a few had Edison's attitude toward work. Another favorite quote showing this attitude is:

"The First 40 hours of work per week are for survival. Everything after that is for success." Thomas A. Edison (1847-1931)

Working hard was part of who Edison was, and it is widely recognized his work ethic was a significant factor in his many achievements. If there were anyone I would want a lesson from in achieving something worthwhile, it would be him!

Stick-to-itiveness

If any American could ever be called tenacious, it is Thomas Edison. Every school child has heard how it took him 10,000 attempts to develop the incandescent light bulb. He had a completely different view of failure, as shown in this quote:

"I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work." Thomas A. Edison (1847-1931)

He didn't look at making mistakes as a bad thing but as a necessary and good thing; knowing each one brought him closer to success. He even stated once that:

"I never view mistakes as failures. They are simply opportunities to find out what doesn't work." Thomas A. Edison (1847-1931)

Edison's ideas of what it took to achieve something worthwhile took tenaciousness to the next level. He had made it a habit to do what others would not do, as he states in this quote:

"The successful person makes a habit of doing what the failing person doesn't like to do." Thomas A. Edison (1847-1931)

Common sense

The third of Edison's great essentials to achieving something worthwhile is the use of common sense. Without both wisdom and sound common sense, no one could have accomplished even a tiny portion of what Edison did in his 84 years of life on this earth. I love such jewels as:

"What you are will show in what you do." Thomas A. Edison (1847-1931)

And this:

"Genius is one percent inspiration and ninety-nine percent perspiration." Thomas A. Edison (1847-1931)

And this one as well:

"Restlessness is discontent and discontent is the first necessity of progress. Show me a thoroughly satisfied man and I will show you a failure." Thomas A. Edison (1847-1931)

You will often hear wisdom comes from common sense, knowledge, and insight. Edison had plenty of each! It is evident Edison's common sense was extraordinary, as was the wisdom that resulted from it!

I could not leave the following quote out of this article, and it speaks to common sense as much as any of the other things he said:

"Five percent of the people think; ten percent of the people think they think; and the other eighty-five percent would rather die than think." Thomas A. Edison (1847-1931)

Final thoughts

Edison is, without question, one of the most celebrated and inspirational people in America's history. His success is a direct result of his three great essentials. His achievements have been some of the most worthwhile in all of the world's history, so it is a good idea to heed his wisdom.

I leave you with a final quote from this amazing man. Use it well in your life, and you will no doubt meet success!

"Success is based on imagination plus ambition and the will to work." Thomas A. Edison

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b8f9748bcf9505692b05014f43da098f.blob

Semi-Retired-Leadership/Executive Coach -Personal & Career Growth Expert -Editor and Leadership Writer at Illumination -Author

Richmond, VA
202 followers
Loading

More from Bill Abbate

How to View Defeat and Victory

When you are defeated or lose at something, you face a choice to either lie-down or get up. Let's examine the subject of defeat more closely to see what we can learn about ourselves.Read full story

The Richest Man in Modern History's Credo for a Life Worth Living

John D. Rockefeller Senior and JuniorPublic Domain WikiCommons. Would you take advice about living from the wealthiest person in modern history? At his peak, he was worth more than $400 billion in today's money, more than double the current wealthiest American! One would think such a person would have plenty of wisdom and some great advice to give. It is incredible how his philanthropy continues to this day, long after his death, extending through his heirs, a rare occurrence in any family. His current descendants remain among some of the wealthiest people in the world.Read full story
1 comments

What should you expect from time as you age?

How do you see time? If you are young, you may not give it much thought other than in the short term. As you age, you become more aware of the importance of time. I recall when I hit 30 and thinking how quickly time had flown. It occurred to me I was becoming part of the "establishment" that the counterculture movement of the 60s and 70s railed against. I was becoming old!Read full story

How Can You Deal Effectively With Difficult People in Your Life?

Everyone has difficulties in life. So long as we are alive, they are inevitable. What can we do when we face difficulty?. There are at least two ways to deal with difficulties in life. We can attempt to change the difficulty, or we can attempt to change ourselves. We often choose the first when they come across our path. When the difficulties involve a person, what is your track record? For most of us, it is not very good.Read full story

Why remaining active in life is crucial to your existence

What is one easily observable thing all life has in common? It must remain active, or it will cease to exist. Have you heard sharks must keep moving, or they die? There is truth to this, although not all sharks are the same. Certain sharks, such as great whites, mako, and whale sharks, must continuously move through the water because they rely on obligate ram ventilation to provide the oxygen needed to stay alive. In other words, rather than having the muscles needed to force water through their gills, they must keep swimming or die.Read full story

Different Types of Friends in Every Life

What is a friend? A quick online search will turn up between three to fifteen types of friends! But what exactly constitutes a friend? That depends on how you define a friend, of course. Since there's a wide variety of opinions about how many types of friends there are, I decided to give some serious thought to what a friend means in life.Read full story

How a Tough Boss Can Help You Improve Your Life

Have you ever had a good boss? I don't mean an easy boss, but a boss who cared about the work you did. A good boss is not your friend, and they are certainly not soft or easy on you. Yet, they do treat you fairly. They do not look down on you, but they expect you to do your job in a timely and efficient manner, producing quality work. Why should they expect anything less?Read full story

Wisdom From the Past That Can Help Us in Our Lives Today

I tend to avoid politics in my writing, especially in today's politically charged atmosphere. However, a tremendous amount of wisdom exists from some incredibly insightful people that should not go unnoticed.Read full story

How to Think More Deeply

Are you a thinker or a doer? Hopefully, you are both! But what do you think about? Do you spend most of your time thinking shallow and superficial thoughts, or do you attempt to think more deeply? Do you purposely set time aside to think? If you do not, you are missing out on one of the greatest opportunities in life.Read full story
New York City, NY

How to Understand a Simple Secret Hiding in Plain Sight

I want to let you in on a little secret. This secret hides in plain sight. Yet, it has been known and shared down through the centuries, and most people continue to miss it. While I had repeatedly heard the secret for years, I did not fully recognize it until becoming a professional coach. Don't worry, I am retired and am not here to pitch you on coaching services. The great thing about this secret is, regardless of your age, when you come to understand it fully, your life will change forever.Read full story

How Letting Go of the Past Will Help You Move into the Future

Have you ever noticed when you get stuck in life, it's because of something you won't let go? Before you can take on the next new thing, you must often let go of something. This was stated perfectly by a man of great wisdom in the following words:Read full story
Miami-dade County, FL

The Three Essentials to Living a Life of Happiness

Are you happy? How can you find happiness? What if I told you there were three things that could bring happiness to your life? Would you believe them? More importantly, would you do them?Read full story

How to Take Charge

Do you feel like you have a handle on yourself? In other words, do you have command of who you are, who you are becoming, and what you do each day? How can you gain this kind of control in your life? Do you know the limits of control you have over yourself? How about over others? Let's answer these questions and more.Read full story

Why Do So Many People Vilify Those Who Want More?

Is it greedy to want to get more out of life? More success, more money, more things, more life, more, more, more. Everywhere you look, and much of what you view or read is about getting more. If it's so wrong to want more, why do so many continue to seek it?Read full story

How to Easily Improve Your Life by Partnering with Others

How do you view the important people in your life? Do you see them as a partner, or do you view them as lesser than or more than yourself? Are you aware that how you view people affects how you deal with them and how they deal with you? Did you know this perception you have of yourself and others applies to entities as well?Read full story

How Giving up Excuses Can Make a Significant Difference in Your Life

How do excuses show up in your life? Before saying you don't make them, weigh your words carefully. Human beings, by nature, are excuse-makers. It is a habit we learn when young, and while we may grow into making fewer excuses as we mature, It is doubtful we can ever eliminate them completely.Read full story

How to Benefit Through Partnering

What would a writer be without readers? A journaler or personal diary keeper, perhaps? Outside of writing for personal use, most of us write for others, or at least one other person.Read full story

How to Change, Grow, and Become More in Life and the World

Do you realize you carry your entire world with you, wherever you go, all of the time? This is true for everyone. Because your thoughts create your world, your world consists of your thoughts. You may have heard this or something similar said in many different ways. Let's see if we can take this concept a bit further.Read full story

How to Hit the Sweet Spot for Customers Every Time

When you purchase something, do you buy it because you want it, or because you need it? This question has one of those "It depends" answers, doesn't it?. In this discussion of products and customers, the most important product to me is what I write, and the most important customer is the one who reads this – you! You are the one I want to provide the most value I possibly can. Why? To keep you coming back to read more of my work!Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy