Wisdom From the Past That Can Help Us in Our Lives Today

I tend to avoid politics in my writing, especially in today's politically charged atmosphere. However, a tremendous amount of wisdom exists from some incredibly insightful people that should not go unnoticed.

I have decided to publish some of the more profound quotes from the past about country, patriotism, and politics. With each selection, I will share a few words to bring them into today. Each quote is from the past, with no living authors referenced. Those who have lived and departed have left us with much wisdom that can teach us many things.

As the wisest man to ever live, Solomon pointed out 3,000 years ago; there is nothing new under the sun. I hope we can learn something from the past, using its lessons well while avoiding and not repeating the bad.

Schools

Let's see what a true genius from early in the last century had to say about this hot topic of today.

"Schools need not preach political doctrine to defend democracy. If they shape men capable of critical thought and trained in social attitudes, that is all that is necessary." Albert Einstein (1874-1955)

It would seem Einstein was aware of political indoctrination entering our educational system. I cannot help but agree that political doctrine should not be allowed in our school and university systems. This infiltration can only undermine our constitutional republic. What do you think?

Legislation

While he lived in Germany and France, he speaks to the political situations existing in the United States, and I imagine in much of the world, for many decades.

"Politicians think that by stopping up the chimney they can stop its smoking. They try the experiment, they drive the smoke back, and there is more smoke than ever; but they do not see that their want of common sense has increased the evil they would have prevented." Ludwig Borne (1786-1937)

Borne's words ring truer today than they ever have. Politicians legislate all sorts of nonsense with little or no real-world experience, resulting in sometimes catastrophic results for our people and our country. We see it routinely with wildfires, at our border, in businesses across the country, and in many other places. Will enough people ever wake up to address the issues that exist in government? What do you think?

Small Business

A founding father and a true patriot, if there ever was one, he was one of the first, if not the first, in our country to write about small business.

"The more people who own little businesses of their own, the safer our country will be, and the better off its cities and towns; for the people who have a stake in their country and their community are its best citizens." John Hancock (1770-1772)

All of us know how important small businesses are to our country's health and prosperity, but until I found this quote, I did not realize this was as true more than 200 years ago as it is today.

The thing that fascinates me about Hancock's words is how he tied the safety of our country to them! Does it not contain a great truth in it? What do you think about his thoughts?

Information Transparency

A topic often discussed in recent years but too often clouded by politics is that of transparency. In the early part of the last century, this politician and lawyer spoke a truth that still resonates today and is vital to our system of government and our freedom.

"The experience of a century and a half has demonstrated that our system of free government functions best when the maximum degree of information is made available to our people. In fact, free and candid discussion of vexing problems is the bedrock of democracy and it may be our surest safeguard for peace." Brien McMahon (1903-1952)

With many failed promises for decades, how transparent should we expect our government to be? It is a government of the people, by the people, and for the people, isn't it? What are your thoughts on this?

Final thoughts

Many topics of discussion exist when it comes to our country, patriotism, and politics, with differing views on every side. In this series of short articles, I hope to present you with time-tested truths from the past that remain relevant and applicable today.

As a famous economist once said:

"Historical knowledge is indispensable for those who want to build a better world" Ludwig von Mises (1881-1973)

We all want to build a better world. What better way to build it than to learn the lessons of history?

