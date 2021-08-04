Different Types of Friends in Every Life

What is a friend? A quick online search will turn up between three to fifteen types of friends! But what exactly constitutes a friend? That depends on how you define a friend, of course. Since there's a wide variety of opinions about how many types of friends there are, I decided to give some serious thought to what a friend means in life.

Since all life is in our relationships, friendships are important to each of us. Our lives are reflected in our closest relationships.

"Without friends no one would choose to live, though he had all other goods." Aristotle

The issue with friends is how we define them, which can be so subjective our opinions can be completely different. What may be a friend to you may be an acquaintance to me or vice versa.

Let's first look at a reasonably objective source, the dictionary:

Friend – noun 1. a person whom one knows and with whom one has a bond of mutual affection, typically exclusive of sexual or family relations. 2. a member of the Religious Society of Friends; a Quaker. Oxford Dictionary

As someone who has worked to bottom-line things for decades, friends fall into four clear categories using this definition and personal experience. The categories include close friends, casual friends, past friends, and pseudo friends

Let's look at each type of friendship and its possible benefits in our lives.

Close friends

"The only way to have a friend is to be one." Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882)

Close friends come in at least two varieties – best friends and regular close friends. Most of us have a best friend. A best friend is the one person who will always be there for you, through thick and thin, to the end. Your best friend has likely been in your life for many years. Over time they have proven themselves to be for you and not against you.

A best friend has likely had a great effect on your life. You see them as completely equal, not better or worse than yourself. They add great value to your life because they affect your life greatly and are part of who you are.

Some of us have what we consider more than one best friend, although they may actually be very, very close friends. For example, I have a best friend in Alaska, one in Florida, and another in Texas. While I consider them my best friends in each state, my overall best friend is far closer. Jane, my wife, is my absolute best friend in the world. There is nothing I cannot share with her. What better friend can you have than a spouse, your life partner? She stuck with me through a near-death experience a few years ago, and she knows I would do the same for her should such a thing ever happen.

"To find one real friend in a lifetime is good fortune; to keep him is a blessing." Baltasar Gracian (1601-1658)

A close friend incorporates many of the attributes of a best friend. These are friends who enrich our lives. We can call on them anytime, and as a rule, they will do what they can to help us. There is a strong connection that has existed for years and never seems to diminish. I met my close friend (best friend in Alaska) in high school. Because of him, I met my first wife, who died from cancer. We share so much history our bond is unbreakable. This is also true for my other close friends. I doubt anything could ever come between us.

The value of such friendships is priceless. Our closest friends help define our lives, who we are, and who we are becoming. They are people we not only like, but whom we respect. They are truly good friends and will most likely remain so as long as we live.

"A good friend is a connection to life - a tie to the past, a road to the future, the key to sanity in a totally insane world." Lois Wyse (1926-2007)

Casual friends

"Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art... It has no survival value; rather it is one of those things that give value to survival." C. S. Lewis (1898-1963)

Everyone has many casual friendships. Casual friends can add much to our lives, influencing us, but less so than our close friends. Casual friends can be broadly broken down into two kinds – long term and short term.

Long-term casual friends can be those we have known for a while, whom we may have met in our work or in some activity in our lives. While we consider them as a friend, as they do us, we see them only on occasion and are not a priority in each other's lives. Most of us maintain many such friendships over our lifetimes.

Of my many friends, they consist primarily of people I worked with or in other organizations such as churches and associations. I include some of my family members in this group. While we share the same bloodline, we are not close but would still consider each other friends.

Short-term casual friends are people we consider friends that have entered our lives more recently. We somehow feel connected with them or are like-minded. As with all of our casual friends, we can meet them anywhere and may or may not share much in common with them.

The thing with casual friendships is they tend to remain a bit distant. We may enjoy each other's company for a time, and the friendship may become stronger, or it may dissolve over time. In reality, we rarely come to know each other very well

While I continue to have many such casual relationships worldwide, none of us do much to maintain them.

Past friends

"Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart." Eleanor Roosevelt (1884-1962)

Past friends may or may not be significant in many people's lives, depending on your past. Growing up as a military brat, I made many friends around the world and lost them because of our frequent moves. I recall many from my youth but have no idea what happened to the majority of them.

I tracked down one friend from when I was about ten years old in California on Facebook. We communicated a few times, but that friendship was so old we have nothing that connects us today, so it was short-lived. These old friendships can bring many fond memories from our past. I wish I could meet with some of them to see how they are doing in life, but the chance of that happening is very slim.

Pseudo friends

"He who hath many friends hath none." Aristotle (384-322 BC)

The concept of friends has changed radically in the past two decades. Never in history have so many people had so many "friends." That is if you can actually call them friends!

For example, you can have thousands of "friends" on social media, yet it is doubtful you have met or spoken to very few of them. But according to Facebook, they are all friends! Yet we know better, do we not? Were it not for a phone or computer with Facebook, LinkedIn, and other social media accounts, you would not even know most of them exist!

In reality, they are not friends. I know if I met most of my connections on the street, we would not even recognize each other!

Final thoughts

What would life be without friends? Friends add so much to our lives the very thought of life without them is difficult to imagine. Friends not only make our lives better, but they also help us understand who we are while providing much happiness and joy in our lives. Our true friends are always there, rooting for us. Just knowing there is someone out there we can count on is a comfort in itself.

A true friendship is one of the most valuable possessions we have. Be careful not to neglect or ignore your friends. The easiest way to keep a friendship strong is by appreciating them occasionally. Don't forget to let them know how much they mean to you. As I always say, what you appreciate, appreciates, and that certainly applies to our friendships!

"A friend is a gift you give yourself." Robert Louis Stevenson (1850-1894)

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.