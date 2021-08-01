How Letting Go of the Past Will Help You Move into the Future

Bill Abbate

Have you ever noticed when you get stuck in life, it's because of something you won't let go? Before you can take on the next new thing, you must often let go of something. This was stated perfectly by a man of great wisdom in the following words:

"Getting over a painful experience is much like crossing monkey bars. You have to let go at some point in order to move forward." C. S. Lewis (1898-1963)

Letting go

Each of us goes through the need to let go of something in our lives. Letting go can be difficult. I have had to let go of many things in my life. One of the most difficult was when Charlotte, my first wife, died of cancer at 51 years of age. After 32 years of marriage, it wasn't easy to let go.

I could have continued to cling tight to the memories, refusing to let her go from my mind forever. But after two years, I healed enough to let go and begin to move on with my life. I will never forget Charlotte, as she was my partner in life and helped make me who I became. But to cling on hopelessly is not healthy, and I am glad I chose to turn the page.

Fortunately, when you let go of something from the past, you inevitably wind up with something new. When I finally decided to move on with life, I met Jane, and we married within two years. To say I was blessed again is an understatement. She helped me heal from losing Charlotte and has given me a life exceeding every expectation I ever had.

What have you had to let go of in your life? What do you need to let go of now so you can move forward?

Turn the page

When I chose to let go and move forward in life, it was like turning the final page of a chapter in a good book. If the book is a captivating page-turner, you become so involved in the plot you can't wait to read more. Depending on how the last chapter ended, you can turn the page with dread, curiosity, anticipation, excitement, or a combination of all of them!

I recently came across a great quote from a young millennial, wise beyond his years, that addresses this very subject.

"Sometimes you just have to turn the page to realize there's more to your book of life than the page you're stuck on. Stop being afraid to move on. Close this chapter of hurt, and never re-read it. It's time to get what your life deserves, and move on from the things that don't deserve you. Don't try to fix what's been broken in your past, let your future create something better." Trent Shelton (1984-present)

There is so much wisdom in his words! Our life is like a book In which we turn many pages. Fear is often at the root of our not letting go. I admit I feared letting Charlotte go. I never wanted to forget her and her love. I was afraid to move on, to meet someone else, and possibly be rejected. Looking back, I had so many doubts and fears I allowed them to paralyze me. But finally, I overcame my fear, turned the page I was stuck on and closed that chapter of my life.

While I may never re-read those pages, I will not forget them. They were what made me what I was up to that point, and I am thankful for them, even through the pain.

The future I stepped into has created something better, something wonderful because of Jane. I am so glad that chapter of suffering and pain is behind me, and the future holds so much hope and promise.

Entering a new chapter

As you close the final page on the last chapter and open the first page on the next, do so with anticipation of something good, something better awaiting you. Have hope for tomorrow. Hope for something extraordinary to happen.

Look forward to building on all you have learned, bringing it to bear in this next chapter in life.

"There is no medicine like hope, no incentive so great, and no tonic so powerful as expectation of something tomorrow." Orison Swett Marden (1848-1924)

One thing for certain, you will never turn a new page or enter a new chapter of life without letting go. Listen to what one of the most renowned philosophers in history had to say about this:

"Sometimes you have to let go to see if there was anything worth holding onto." Socrates (470-399 BC)

Most of us hold on longer than we need. If you are still holding on, why not give it a try and let go. It is the only way to make sense of the past, and you may be amazed at what you discover!

Final thoughts

Given enough time, almost everyone winds up stuck at some point in life. For some, as time passes, they eventually get to the point of wanting something else or something more and find a way to get unstuck. A few wind up stuck and may need professional help. However, for most of us, we can take action, turn the page when we want. We can leave the past behind and move on to live a better life.

The only way to find out what is next is to let go and embrace the freedom you need. I leave you with some words of wisdom from a well-known Vietnamese monk:

"Letting go gives us freedom, and freedom is the only condition for happiness. If, in our heart, we still cling to anything - anger, anxiety, or possessions - we cannot be free." Nhat Hanh (1926-present)

Why not choose freedom, and welcome all that life has to offer!

