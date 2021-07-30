The Three Essentials to Living a Life of Happiness

Bill Abbate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A658N_0bCeb1tL00

Are you happy? How can you find happiness? What if I told you there were three things that could bring happiness to your life? Would you believe them? More importantly, would you do them?

I can't say I have ever met anyone who didn't want to be happy. I may have read about someone, but they have not crossed my path. I can't imagine a life without happiness. I also can't imagine a life without sorrow. Sorrow in life makes happiness so much sweeter! Without trials, tribulations, sorrow, and all the other negative things in life, we would not appreciate happiness as much as we do.

I recently ran across some words written about 300 years ago that spell out a clear formula for happiness.

"Three grand essentials to happiness in this life are something to do, something to love, and something to hope for." Joseph Addison (1672-1719)

Don't you love the use of the word "grand"? To me, grand connotes something magnificent. Something majestic! Addison certainly had a handle on reality. The three things he mentions are essential to happiness in life and are truly grand! Let's take a quick look at each.

Something to do

Aren't you grateful for having something to do in life? Can you imagine a life without work? With nothing to do, life would be meaningless, wouldn't it?

Since part of the meaning we gain in life is from what we do, why not do more things we enjoy? You are an intelligent human being who can create practically anything in life by simply imagining it and taking action to make it happen.

Why not create meaning in the work you do? Why not create ways to enjoy it? Create happiness in life by doing something you want to do because you have chosen to do it!

I love that doing is always in the present moment, and if we desire, we can create happiness in each moment through our choices. We can always find something new and exciting in whatever we are doing if we only look for it.

"Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn't do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover." H. Jackson Brown, Jr. (1940-present)

Something to love

Don't you just love, love? Love makes for some of the happiest times in our life. Have you ever been happier than when you fell in love with someone? Or when you found something you love to do? Love is happiness, and happiness is love in a sense.

As with doing, love is something we enjoy in the moment. Whenever something we love comes to mind, happiness joins it. The funny thing about love is the more you appreciate it, the more love you find, and the more happiness you receive.

As I always say, what you appreciate appreciates in life, and love is certainly no exception! And there is so much to love in life. I love every breath I take, holding my wife's hand, taking in another sunset, being able to work at what I want to do. Love is the ultimate form of appreciation, so why not appreciate it!

"Life without love is like a tree without blossoms or fruit." Khalil Gibran (1883-1931)

Something to hope for

Ah, hope. Such a wonderful word. What would life be without hope? Hope creates some of the greatest happiness in our lives. While hope is experienced in the present, it is all about the future. Something not yet seen, yet you know it exists just over the horizon.

Hope makes life worth living. Hope brings happiness and joy to what we do and the strength to do what we love. Hope keeps us excited about tomorrow. It builds anticipation and creates peace in our lives.

"There is no medicine like hope, no incentive so great, and no tonic so powerful as expectation of something tomorrow." Orison Swett Marden

Final thoughts

Addison truly expressed life's three grand essentials when he penned his words so long ago. Life with something to do, something to love, and something to hope for is so simple, yet so profound.

The primary takeaway from Addison's quote is that three things are essential to happiness, and it is our choice to choose them and to do something about it! Why not choose to do this, to love life, and to hope for a great tomorrow!

