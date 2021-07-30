Why Do So Many People Vilify Those Who Want More?

Is it greedy to want to get more out of life? More success, more money, more things, more life, more, more, more. Everywhere you look, and much of what you view or read is about getting more. If it's so wrong to want more, why do so many continue to seek it?

What if we could find the good in more instead of vilifying it? Is that possible? Let's take a closer look at both the positive and negative sides of getting more.

"There never was a person who did anything worth doing who did not receive more than he gave." Henry Ward Beecher(1813-1887)

Two underlying reasons for wanting more

There are many reasons people want to get more, but underlying them are two essentials. We can get more for selfish reasons, or we can get more for selfless reasons.

The reason those who want to get more sometimes get a bad name is because of selfishness. They want more, they take more, they hoard it, and they don't give back. It is for them, it is theirs, and they don't want to share it! It sounds like the selfish little kid most of us knew at one time, doesn't it?

Then there are those who want more in a selfless way. They love to share what they have, give it away, see others become happy because of what they give. They find joy in giving. Have you known anyone like that? There are a few such people around, aren't there?

What you do with more is what matters

What ultimately determines how others see you is what you do with the more that you get. This act alone will determine in their mind whether you live a selfish or giving way of life. What you do with the more you get becomes the why behind the what.

We can draw many great lessons from agriculture, and what we do with what we get provides a direct analogy to a farmer and the seed they depend on for their livelihoods. (Note: For all of you farmers out there, the seed discussed herein is in the context of its historical origins and does not apply to modern agricultural practices.)

There are at least four ways a farmer or anyone can handle the "more" they get. They can keep it, consume it, share it, or become more.

Let's take a quick look at each of these ways, comparing the result it will create in life.

Those who keep it

As a farmer, if you only keep the seed you get, storing it up, never putting it to use, what happens? Nothing? Not exactly.

Seed not put to use can lie dormant but can suffer the ravages of time. Should it sit too long, it can be consumed by rodents or bugs, or damaged by moisture and heat. Should the seed not be used, it is of no value to anyone.

In life, getting more only to keep it is the same as the farmer who hoards his seed. When you only keep it, not put it to use, it can decay. If it is money, inflation will consume much of it over time. It does nothing for you or anyone else and can be considered a form of waste and selfishness, can it not?

Those who consume it

Every good farmer knows to save some of his seed. To set it aside and protect it for future use. Should he decide to consume it all, there will be nothing left to plant in the next season. The farmer would be very unwise in this case. Their only option is to hope they can get enough money to purchase more seed, but at what cost compared to having saved some instead of consuming it?

Similarly, getting more to only consume it is unwise. When it is gone, it is gone for good. Sure, you can replenish it, but without saving a part of what you have received, you could be living on the edge of ruin should you lose your means to earn or purchase more. This is a typical cause and effect of selfishness, is it not?

Those who share it

There are those farmers who share some of their seed for a small profit. Farming is a tough business, and it is good to make friends, so you want to treat them fairly. You never know when a year may come in which you need some help.

By sharing some of your seed at a modest cost, it has the opportunity to multiply. Then there is the seed you replant. It too will multiply, producing another crop and more seed for the future.

Getting more to have enough to give or share with others is a more generous way to live than the previous two examples. While you are careful with what you give or loan to others, you are not stingy. A small amount of generosity often gets returned in some way. From time to time, you may loan others a few dollars, your car, boat, lawnmower, or tools. There will be a certain satisfaction you receive from helping them. Is this not a less selfish way to live?

Those who become more

"Life isn't about getting more. It's about becoming more." Tony Robbins (1960-present)

Lastly, some go beyond anything the first three have to offer. They seek more in their life, but not for selfish gain. They want more so they can become more.

These are those who will do whatever they can to help their neighbor. In farming, if you need a tractor, they will loan you theirs. If you need help with something, they are there to help. If you need more seed for planting, they will give it to you. Their actions go beyond their words, but their word is their bond.

Those who get more in life and are generous with it are like this farmer. They always seem to have plenty of whatever is needed. If you need to talk, they listen; if you need a small loan, they provide, not expecting anything in return, whatever you need; they are happy to help if they can. This person derives happiness and joy from giving out of their abundance. They do not begrudge others, often living a prosperous and peaceful life. They have become more because they are more than the typical person. They are the epitome of selflessness.

Final thoughts

Where do you place yourself in the four ways? While I would love to tell you I always act in the final way, I do not want to lie to you, so I won't! I have lived in the selfishness of the first three ways at different points in my life and continue to strive to become the final way. Like you, I want to become more. I want to continue to get more, but not to hoard it, consume it, or profit from it. I want more so I can help others.

As you enter the final chapters of life, you will likely become like so many, wishing they had become selfless at a much younger age. There is no end to the benefits selflessness can bring into your life. Had I only known - but better late than never!

Why not seek to live in the fullness and joy of the way of selflessness? You and all those you love will be forever grateful!

I leave you with some words of wisdom to think on from America's foremost business philosopher:

"We can have more than we've got because we can become more than we are." Jim Rohn (1930-2009)

