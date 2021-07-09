Photo by Mathieu Stern on Unsplash

Don't you love all the self-help statements such as "think your way to success" or "winning by thinking"? How about "attitude is all you need to become successful"?

What about articles and books with titles such as "5 easy ways to become rich" and "8 ways to come out on top".

Then there are those trying to sell you on their "Seven easy ways to think your way to wealth." Or "Start earning more now with this proven method." Or "Let me show you the quick and easy way to big earnings." Some of these pitches are followed by, "For only $199.99 in four easy payments…!" or something similar.

There are so many variations on such statements, articles, books, and schemes, it is downright "silly" for want of a better word. Yet, people fall for them all of the time.

Get-rich-quick!

Practically all of these statements, articles, books, or programs are part of the "get-rich-quick" industry that has been around forever. If you are of a mind that anyone can "get-rich-quick," such things may appeal to you. There are plenty of people that will happily separate you from your money.

"In his heart everyone knows that the only people who get rich from the 'get rich quick' books are those who write them." Richard M. Nixon

They offer you their latest course or a guaranteed path to success. They promise to make you a better writer, help you become a life coach, lift you to the top of your profession, and many other claims. Each will supposedly put you "in the money." Will they? Let's clear up a few things to see if we can make sense of them.

The basic premise of many articles, books, and programs or schemes is - how your thinking (plus their knowledge) can put you on the fast road to success.

Before moving forward with such a thing, it's best to define what thinking and success mean.

Does thinking simply mean conjuring something in your mind and nothing more? Does it mean taking a thought, envisioning it, dreaming about it, and bam -something magically appears. Can it mean your thoughts are enough to attract whatever you want in life? How about an attitude shift that will put you on the road to success? Or is there something more?

And just how does one define success. Do they define success the same way you do? For many people, success has to do with work and money. For some, it has to do with the quality of life and happiness. To others, it's about where and how they live. Success could be making a couple of extra bucks to one person and millions to another. Success is as individual as we are, so any pitch about success is practically meaningless unless it's clearly defined and understood.

Then there's this little thing called reality. Where does it come into play? Without reality, well, it isn't real, is it? Without reality, it is just a fantasy or a lie.

Let's get real

To further simplify the argument, let's look at the essence of what so many get-rich-quick schemes propose: "Think the right thoughts, and you will be successful." This phrase surfaces several questions.

What exactly does thinking the right thoughts mean?

Thinking is a mental activity. While it is seriously important to think the right thoughts, how much of what you think about comes into being?

The only way thought becomes reality is through action. Without action, it is merely a thought. One must then ask what the action entails. This is where most schemes fall apart. Thoughts alone are, once again, just thoughts in yours or someone else's mind, and while they may be an initial part of creating, they do not create anything unless backed by action.

For your money, they may give you a list of actions to take, yet their "surefire" method will rise and fall on your actions. Without your actions, provided they actually create something, success may not be found. At least not the success you seek.

How is success defined?

What exactly does success look like to you and to them?

How can anyone promise "success" without relating to you its exact meaning? Is it the same way you see success, or will you be happy with their definition?

As mentioned previously, the definition of success is as individual as you are. The important thing is that you know what success is and what it looks like in your mind, not in theirs.

What work is required?

Yes, there is more than thinking your way to success, isn't there? You must DO something with the thoughts to succeed.

Sure your thoughts and the way you think can create success, but only so long as you cross the bridge between thinking and success. The bridge is action! It is work! It requires you to physically do something! There is no magical connection between thinking and success. Not in the land of reality, that is.

For thousands of years, people have been warned about get-rich-quick schemes, yet today they are more common than ever! Unbelievably, countless people continue to fall for them; otherwise, they would dwindle away and become nonexistent!

Nearly 3000 years ago, scripture warned:

"Wealth from get-rich-quick schemes quickly disappears; wealth from hard work grows over time." Proverbs 13:11 NLT

We all know money gained quickly disappears just as quickly. This is not only true for get-rich-quick schemes, but throughout life. Just look at lottery winners, for example.

Steady, regular work and saving over the years is the only way to accumulate lasting wealth. IT was true 3000 years ago, and it is true today.

Final words

You probably have a better chance of getting hit by lightning and surviving than finding a get-rich-quick scheme that works.

Accumulating wealth takes time. The very meaning of the word accumulate is to gather or acquire gradually. Little of value is "accumulated" overnight!

Isn't it odd that the only people who claim to have gotten rich quickly are those that want your money? Hmm. Could that be how they made their money, by merely convincing enough other people to give them theirs!

If you need a little more convincing, please read the following quotes from some very wise people.

"The things that will destroy America are prosperity-at-any-price, peace-at-any-price, safety-first instead of duty-first, the love of soft living, and the get-rich-quick theory of life." Theodore Roosevelt

"Book writing is not a get-rich-quick scheme. Anyone who decides to write a book must expect to invest a lot of time and effort without any guarantee of success. Books do not write themselves and they do not sell themselves. Authors write and promote their books." Dan Poynter

I leave you with a final quote from a man who helped many thousands of people during his lifetime. His work continues to help thousands become more financially secure today. His wisdom is timeless and can be trusted.

"Get-rich-quick thinking leads to three basic errors: (1) Getting involved with things you cannot understand; (2) Risking funds you cannot afford to lose, that is, borrowed funds; and (3) Making hasty decisions. Each of these actions violates one or more biblical principles... Together they constitute a sin called greed." Larry Burkett

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.