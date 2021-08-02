Israel to Offer a 3rd Covid Booster Shot to its Older Citizens

Bhavya Soni

Israel becomes the first country to offer a 3rd Covid booster shot to older adults. Prime minister Naftali Bennett made this announcement on Thursday.

Israel to Offer a 3rd Covid Booster to its Citizens Above 60 

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett announced on Thursday that they will provide a 3rd Covid booster shot to people over 60. By doing so, Israel will become the first country to offer its citizens a third COVID-19 jab. Earlier this year, the country carried out one of the best COVID-19 vaccination drives in the world. So far, no other country has offered a 3rd Covid shot to its citizens. Besides that, experts around the world haven’t also shown great interest in inoculating people with a third jab. But Israel sets another record after announcing that it will inoculate its older adults with a 3rd Covid jab on a large scale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0omLtL_0bDU3T9q00
Source: CNBC

What did the Prime Minister Say?

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news on national television. He announced the beginning of a new campaign to receive a booster shot. Moreover, he said that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and sound. Besides that, he also ensured that the vaccines protect against death and morbidity. The Prime minister also stated that just like the flu, the vaccines also need to get renewed from time to time. Henceforth, Israel has come up with a 3rd Covid booster shot for its older adults.

Who is Eligible?

Anyone who is older than 60 and has received the second more than five months ago is eligible for the booster shot. However, Israel’s new President, Isaac Herzog will receive the first booster shot on Friday. The 3rd Covid booster will also be available for the general public very soon. Experts in Israel have welcomed the booster shot and approved it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XSFIi_0bDU3T9q00
Source: The Japan Times

Why is there a need for a 3rd Covid Booster Shot?

A study suggests that with the passage of time, the immunity level in an individual’s body declines. And that’s why we need a third booster shot. It boosts the individual’s immunity and reduces the chances of infection.

