Mosquito season in NYC increased by 5% over the last 30 years as summers get hotter, wetter, longer

It's not just you: mosquito season has gotten nastier. Research suggests that this season has grown longer in New York City, and the pattern is likely to continue in future decades as summers keep getting hotter, wetter, and longer.

It may feel like mosquitos come out in force specifically to attack New Yorkers’ outdoor picnics, but there’s a science to these pests. Specifically: any day with temperatures between 50 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit and humidity over 42% is prone to mosquitoes, according to research by the National Institutes of Health.

NYC's mosquito season has increased from 161 days a year in the 1980s to 169 days a year in the 2010s. Climate Central

In NYC, those days are becoming more frequent thanks to climate change. The city is facing warmer temperatures , increased precipitation, earlier starts to spring and summer, and other impacts of a warming planet.

From the 1980s to the 2010s, NYC’s mosquito season has increased from 161 days each year to 169 days each year, according to research from the nonprofit research organization Climate Central . That’s an increase of about 5%.

The Climate Central researchers calculated this change using daily temperature and humidity data from a national geological dataset. They compared the number of days meeting the mosquito temperature and humidity threshold in the 1980s to the number of days meeting that threshold in the 2010s.

NYC is not alone in seeing this increase. Climate Central found that, among 239 U.S. cities analyzed, 64% (or over 100 cities) saw an increase in prime mosquito days—with particularly high increases along the Pacific coast, in the Ohio Valley, and in the Northeast.

In San Francisco, mosquito days increased from 182 each year in the 1980s to a whopping 217 per year in the past decade. That’s a full extra month of mosquitoes. Seattle and Santa Maria are also seeing month-long extensions in their mosquito seasons, according to the report.

While NYC is not facing such dire mosquito increases as these West Coast cities, the five boroughs may still be more plagued by pests than surrounding parts of the tristate area. Climate researchers have identified the city as an urban heat island , meaning that it gets hotter than surrounding areas. The city’s streets, concrete, roofs, and other built structures trap heat more readily than, say, the forests of upstate New York.

NYC may be more likely to meet these thresholds than surrounding areas due to its status as an urban heat island. Climate Central

Cities like NYC facing these longer mosquito seasons will, as a result, face an increased risk of diseases carried by these pests. These diseases include West Nile virus, Zika, chikungunya, and dengue. West Nile virus, the most common of these, is typically a mild disease—but a small number of patients may have fatigue and weakness lasting for months, or may even develop severe brain inflammation.

Overall, cases of diseases carried by mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas have doubled in the past two decades, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) . This pattern is likely to continue as climate change continues to drive longer, hotter, wetter summers.

To protect against mosquitoes, the CDC recommends using bug spray, wearing long shirts and pants, and using window screens to keep bugs outside.

